Ask SAM: Reader shares story of getting scammed
Ask SAM: Reader shares story of getting scammed

PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge explains how retirees can avoid being scammed.

W.R. emailed SAM to tell about her recent experience with a scammer. 

"I was scammed royally Saturday night. A male person called and said he was with Spectrum and worked in the Promotion Department. He said his name was Chris Gray and that his telephone number was 1-855-622-2659 ext. 6017. He said he could lower my Spectrum bill to $110.88 per month for three years.

"But, I needed to pay a Promotional Activation Fee of $150 and that would take care of my September and October bills. No bill for $110.88 until November.

"I gave him my credit card number.

"After hanging up I called the main number from my Spectrum bill and they informed me that I had been scammed. Monday morning at 7:30 I called my bank and told them the story. The charge had not gone through on my card, so they disabled my card.

"These people are slick operators. I consider myself an intelligent person but that got me.

"I know you have gotten the word out about scams before but I have not seen the one about Spectrum."

Here is information from Spectrum about calling customers

"Spectrum will call customers:

  • To return a phone call if you left a message with a customer service representative;
  • Regarding delinquent accounts or violations of our terms of service;
  • About new services or offerings;
  • Regarding new service enrollment;
  • Concerning signal leakage issues."

"Spectrum callers will confirm your identity by asking for your name and address and will advise you of the reason for the call.

"Spectrum will never ask you:

  • For your Social Security number, date of birth or other personal information, unless you’re subscribing to our services;
  • To wire funds, use PayPal, Bitcoin or "cash-oriented" payments;
  • To pay with a prepaid debit card;
  • For your credit card, debit card or checking account information, or request you mail payment via social media; To alter your payment practices to obtain a promotion;
  • For credit card information up front. You’ll be asked for this information only if the address requires prepayment or if you have a past due amount on your account."

"You can ask a caller from Spectrum to validate your account number. Spectrum representatives always have access to your account. You can also contact us to validate information or offers applicable to your account."

If you're not sure who you are talking to, hang up and call the company directly, using a phone number on your bill or from their website.

Fortunately, W.R. was able to cancel the transaction before she lost any money.  We appreciate her taking the time to warn others of this scam.

Thank you

"I want to thank the wonderful, kind person that found my billfold in a shopping cart in the parking lot at the Walmart on Kester Mill Road and turned it in. I cannot tell you how very grateful I am. Very, very few people would have done what you did." C.B.

Shredding event

VFW Post 5352, 618 Edgewood St., Kernersville, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. It is sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary to Post 5352. Donations are accepted and all proceeds will go toward veterans’ projects.

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

