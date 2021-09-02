Ask SAM: Reader shares story of getting scammed

W.R. emailed SAM to tell about her recent experience with a scammer.

"I was scammed royally Saturday night. A male person called and said he was with Spectrum and worked in the Promotion Department. He said his name was Chris Gray and that his telephone number was 1-855-622-2659 ext. 6017. He said he could lower my Spectrum bill to $110.88 per month for three years.

"But, I needed to pay a Promotional Activation Fee of $150 and that would take care of my September and October bills. No bill for $110.88 until November.

"I gave him my credit card number.

"After hanging up I called the main number from my Spectrum bill and they informed me that I had been scammed. Monday morning at 7:30 I called my bank and told them the story. The charge had not gone through on my card, so they disabled my card.

"These people are slick operators. I consider myself an intelligent person but that got me.

"I know you have gotten the word out about scams before but I have not seen the one about Spectrum."

Here is information from Spectrum about calling customers

"Spectrum will call customers: