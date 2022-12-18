Ask SAM: REAL ID deadline pushed back, again

Q: A friend said the REAL ID deadline has changed again. Is that true?

F.F.

Answer: Yes, it is true. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has changed the enforcement date of the REAL ID from May 3, 2023 to May 7, 2025. The legislation approving the REAL ID was signed by President George W. Bush on May 11, 2005.

According to an Associated Press story earlier this month, the department said that the aftereffects of the COVID pandemic were to blame for this delay. Many people are getting the REAL ID as they renew their driver’s license. Because of delays at license renewal offices, DHS said that people have not been able to get the ID.

Here are the requirements for getting a REAL ID:

The REAL ID came about after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Congress approved The REAL ID Act in May 2005. Its purpose is to set minimum standards for driver’s licenses and IDs issued by states. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security drew up the requirements for the REAL ID.

A REAL ID will be required to get into U.S. government buildings or military installations and to board an airplane.

“On May 7, 2025, the Transportation Security Administration will begin enforcing REAL ID requirements at airport security checkpoints. Federal agencies will begin requiring REAL ID-compliant licenses and IDs for admission to a variety of federal facilities,” according to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.

Having a REAL ID is voluntary. However, you will have to have additional documentation, other than your state-issued driver’s license or ID card, to enter those places.

To get a REAL ID, you will need to go to an N.C. DMV office in person with a number of documents, including:

One document to prove your age and identity. That can include a certified birth certificate issued by a government agency, a valid U.S. passport or a valid driver’s license from a state that complies with REAL ID requirements.

One document with your current legal name and Social Security number. That can include a Social Security card, 1099 or W-2 tax forms, a pay stub with your SSN on it or proof that you are ineligible for a Social Security number.

Two documents that prove North Carolina residency. Those can include any document issued by the state of North Carolina, a county, city, or the federal government; a preprinted bank statement or financial statement; a pay stub; or a receipt for personal or real estate property taxes paid to a North Carolina county, city or town.

You can also use a utility or cable bill, mortgage statement, property or income tax statement, N.C. vehicle registration card or title, N.C. voter card, N.C. vehicle insurance policy, N.C. school records or a letter from a homeless shelter.

If your name has changed and does not match the name on your certified birth certificate, passport or other identifying information, you must provide a proof of name change. That can include certified marriage or divorce records or a certified document from the courts or register of deeds.

DMV also will accept an original international marriage license or a certified copy of an international marriage license (with a raised seal or ink stamp with initials of individual certifying the document) accompanied by a name change affidavit.