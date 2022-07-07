Ask SAM: REAL ID questions, requirements and deadlines

Q: I acquired a REAL ID license. Is the original license valid for driving, as a backup, should I need to use it? Or should I shred it?

J.W.

Answer: John Brockwell, a spokesman for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles said that the old license is no good.

“A REAL ID is a driver license with the enhancement included. Once issued, the previous driver license becomes invalid," he said.

While we’re on the subject of REAL IDs:

Q: What are the requirements to get a REAL ID?

M.B.

Answer: The REAL ID came about after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Congress approved The REAL ID Act in 2005. Its purpose is to set minimum standards for driver's licenses and IDs issued by states. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security drew up the requirements for the REAL ID.

The date is approaching when a REAL ID will be required to get into U.S. government buildings or military installations and to board an airplane. The original date was delayed because of the pandemic.

"On May 3, 2023, the Transportation Security Administration will begin enforcing REAL ID requirements at airport security checkpoints. Federal agencies will begin requiring REAL ID-compliant licenses and IDs for admission to a variety of federal facilities," says the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.

Having a REAL ID is voluntary. However, you will have to have additional documentation, other than your state-issued driver's license or ID card, to enter those places.

To get a REAL ID, you will need to go to an N.C. DMV office in person with a number of documents, including:

One document to prove your age and identity. That can include a certified birth certificate issued by a government agency, a valid U.S. passport or a valid driver's license from a state that complies with REAL ID requirements.

One document with your current legal name and Social Security number. That can include a Social Security card, 1099 or W-2 tax forms, a pay stub with your SSN on it or proof that you are ineligible for a Social Security number.

Two documents that prove North Carolina residency. Those can include any document issued by the state of North Carolina, a county, city, or the federal government; a preprinted bank statement or financial statement; a pay stub; or a receipt for personal or real estate property taxes paid to a North Carolina county, city, or town.

You can also use a utility or cable bill, mortgage statement, property or income tax statement, N.C. vehicle registration card or title, N.C. voter card, N.C. vehicle insurance policy, N.C. school records or a letter from a homeless shelter.

If your name has changed and does not match the name on your certified birth certificate, passport or other identifying information, you must provide a proof of name change. That can include certified marriage or divorce records or a certified document from the courts or register of deeds.

DMV also will accept an original international marriage license or a certified copy of an international marriage license (with a raised seal or ink stamp with initials of individual certifying the document) accompanied by a name change affidavit.