Ask SAM: Remember Shell Tower? Who climbed it for the 1960s weather report?

SAM is on vacation, so we are running some classic answers this week. Please keep sending your questions in to asksam@wsjournal.com so we can keep the Straight Answer Ma'am busy when she gets back.

Q: Who was the weatherman who climbed the "Shell Tower" to report the weather on a local TV station in the 1960s?

B.B.

Answer: Several people, including Bryan McMurry and Glenn Scott, delivered weather forecasts from the "Shell Weather Tower" over the years on WSJS-TV, the forerunner of WXII.

But there wasn't a real tower. It was, instead, a studio set.

In 2006, Scott told SAM about his work as a weather reporter after he joined WSJS-TV in 1968.

"They had a film at the beginning showing me climbing a ladder," he said. "But I was in the studio. There was a map, and there were oil cans, and I'd turn them to show the temperature and wind direction and the barometric pressure."

When schoolchildren toured the studio, they were often disillusioned to see the "tower," Scott said. "They said, 'This is the Shell Weather Tower? We've been hosed,'" he recalled.

Winston-Salem was not the only TV market with a Weather Tower along those lines. TV stations across the country had them through the 1950s and '60s.

Q: Was the Sawtooth Building named after its jagged roofline?

C.S.

Answer: The Sawtooth Building was indeed named for its jagged roof. The building started as a textile mill. The "teeth" are actually 6-foot-high skylights that provided light to the workers in the days before electric lights.

The mill was built in 1911 for Shamrock Hosiery Co., which began operations around 1901 in the former Hodgins and Lunn Tobacco Co. on Marshall Street, between Second and Fourth streets. Shamrock was started by John Wesley Hanes.

It started small, with 25 machines, but it quickly grew. The 1911 building had room for 200 knitting machines, employing 200 workers to make socks for men and boys. In 1914, Shamrock Hosiery was renamed Hanes Hosiery Mills Co. In 1965, Hanes Hosiery merged with Hanes Knitting to become Hanes Corp.

By 1920, the mill was beginning to specialize in women's hosiery. By 1926, it had outgrown its space, and operations were moved to a location between Northwest Boulevard and 14th Street.

The old mill building later housed such businesses as car dealerships. In 1978, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places, and a few years later it became home to the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and the Sawtooth Center for Visual Art.

Q: Can we throw old alkaline batteries (such as AA, AAA) in the trash? If not, where can we take them to be disposed of?

D.P.

Answer: If your batteries are not rechargeable, you can throw them in the trash. Rechargeable batteries should not go into household garbage.

Instead, take them to the 3RC Envirostation, says Helen Peplowski, the director of sustainability for the City of Winston-Salem

3RC Envirostation, where residents should take hazardous waste, is at 1401 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem. The service is free and open to all residents of Forsyth County. Proof of residency is required. It is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Go to CityOfWS.org and click on Hazardous Waste Disposal (3RC) for more information.