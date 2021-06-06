 Skip to main content
Ask SAM: Remembering D-Day
Ask SAM: Remembering D-Day

Today is the 77th anniversary of D-Day, known more formally as Operation Overlord and the invasion component of it was Operation Neptune. It was the invasion by the Allied troops of the European continent during World War II. The invasion was the beginning of the end of Nazi occupation of Europe.

During World War II, Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, on "D-Day" as they began the liberation of German-occupied Western Europe, and more events that happened on this day in history.

According to the D-Day Memorial website (www.dday.org), it was the largest armada the world had ever seen. There were more than 5,000 ships, 11,000 aircraft, and 150,000 members of the Army, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard.

The BBC said in a 2019 in the 75th anniversary commemoration of the invasion, “On D-Day, Allied forces consisted primarily of US, British and Canadian troops but also included Australian, Belgian, Czech, Dutch, French, Greek, New Zealand, Norwegian, Rhodesian (present-day Zimbabwe) and Polish naval, air and ground support.”

About 12:15 a.m. June 6, 1944, aircraft began taking off from England headed to France. Some were towing gliders, others were packed with paratroopers to drop behind enemy lines and still others had leaflets in French and German to let the people on the ground know that the invasion had begun. The paratroopers’ job was to hold roads and bridges so the trucks, tanks and soldiers could get through. They also fought and confused the Germans.

For the land invasion, troops crossed the English Channel headed to five beaches at Normandy — Omaha, Utah, Gold, Juno and Sword. The Americans went to Utah and Omaha beaches; the British went to Gold and Sword; the Canadians went to Juno.

At 6:30 a.m., the first wave went ashore amid heavy fire from the Germans. The Americans were the first to land. The troops landing at Omaha suffered the highest casualty rates of the invasion, said the BBC.

According to the National Archives, “Allied casualties on June 6 have been estimated at 10,000 killed, wounded, and missing in action: 6,603 Americans, 2,700 British, and 946 Canadians.”

Bedford, Va., a small town, found out firsthand about the high price of freedom. Nineteen of its sons were killed on D-Day. The National D-Day Memorial is located there for that reason.

Back on the home front, the Winston-Salem Journal put out an extra when news of the invasion arrived.

INVASION BEGINS AS ALLIED TROOPS MAKE LANDINGS ON NORTHERN COAST OF FRANCE

During the day on June 6, some businesses didn’t open or closed early so employees and customers could go to prayer services, the Journal reported on June 7. Centenary Methodist, First Presbyterian and First Baptist were open all day for people to stop in for prayer and mediation. Church officials told the newspaper that attendance was good and had been steady.

A sign in one store read, “Closed today so our employees may have an opportunity to join others in attending prayer services for our boys in this trying hour.”

Most of the people interviewed said that they were glad the invasion had finally come, “We can hope and pray for the best, now that it has started,” a woman told the newspaper.

Other churches had services at noon and in the evening.

On June 8, the Journal had this very short story from United Press, “The first mail was delivered yesterday to Allied invasion forces in France, it was announced by British postal officials.”

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma'am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

