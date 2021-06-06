Ask SAM: Remembering D-Day

Today is the 77th anniversary of D-Day, known more formally as Operation Overlord and the invasion component of it was Operation Neptune. It was the invasion by the Allied troops of the European continent during World War II. The invasion was the beginning of the end of Nazi occupation of Europe.

According to the D-Day Memorial website (www.dday.org), it was the largest armada the world had ever seen. There were more than 5,000 ships, 11,000 aircraft, and 150,000 members of the Army, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard.

The BBC said in a 2019 in the 75th anniversary commemoration of the invasion, “On D-Day, Allied forces consisted primarily of US, British and Canadian troops but also included Australian, Belgian, Czech, Dutch, French, Greek, New Zealand, Norwegian, Rhodesian (present-day Zimbabwe) and Polish naval, air and ground support.”

About 12:15 a.m. June 6, 1944, aircraft began taking off from England headed to France. Some were towing gliders, others were packed with paratroopers to drop behind enemy lines and still others had leaflets in French and German to let the people on the ground know that the invasion had begun. The paratroopers’ job was to hold roads and bridges so the trucks, tanks and soldiers could get through. They also fought and confused the Germans.