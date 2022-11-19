Ask SAM: Restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving

The following restaurants will be open Thursday for Thanksgiving:

K&W Cafeterias:

Winston-Salem locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

800 E. Hanes Mill Road

3300 Healy Drive

Greensboro locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

3300 Northline Ave, in Signature Place/Friendly Center

3710 Holden Road in Holden Crossing

Fourth Street Filling Station, 871 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem, will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations are strongly recommended; there are already many reservations booked. Walk-ins of parties of four or less only can be accommodated. The Thanksgiving menu is posted on the restaurant’s website, www.theoldfourthstreetfillingstation.com. There is also a children’s menu. For reservations call 336-724-7600.

C&H Cafeteria, 940 S. Main St., Kernersville, will open at 9:30 a.m. for whole pie sales. The serving line will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a Thanksgiving Day special.

Golden Corral restaurants in the Triad will be open:

180 Hanes Mall Circle, Winston-Salem, open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

4404 Landview Drive, Greensboro, open 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

2226 Rockford St., Mount Airy, open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Grandma Ruby's Country Cookin', 6110 University Parkway, Winston-Salem, will be open, serving breakfast and other menu items. To-go orders available. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 336-377-9227.

The Katharine Brasserie and Bar, 401 N. Main St., Winston-Salem, in the Kimpton Cardinal Hotel, will be serving breakfast from their breakfast menu from 6:30-10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. From noon to 9 p.m. they will have a 3-course family style menu for $55 per person for Thanksgiving. The menu, and a link for reservations, are available on the restaurant's website www.katharinebrasserie.com.

Butcher & Bull, 425 N. Cherry St., Winston-Salem, inside the Marriott Hotel, will be serving breakfast from 5 to 10 a.m. and dinner 5 to 10 p.m. Call 336-722-5232.

Omega House Restaurant, 1498 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a limited menu. Reservations are not required. 336-724-5262.

JL Caspers, 633 N. Liberty St., Winston-Salem, in the ROAR entertainment venue will have a Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24. There will be a variety of classic holiday foods.

The cost is $45 per adult and $20 per child under 12.

Reservations can be made at OpenTable. Here is a link to OpenTable http://ow.ly/6FvO50LFUeR.

Sir Winston Wine Loft & Restaurant, 104 W. Fourth St., in the Hotel Indigo, Winston-Salem, will have lunch and dinner options. Reservations are encouraged but not required. Call 336-722-0795 to reserve a table.

Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse, 115 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are recommended. For more information or reservations, call 336-293-6702.

Also, such chains as Waffle House and Cracker Barrel will be open.

Update

Several readers have asked if the comics and puzzles scheduled for our special Thanksgiving edition of the Journal. Comics for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the Thanksgiving edition. The answers to the puzzles will be in the Friday's edition.