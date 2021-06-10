Ask SAM: Romance scams aren't romantic

Q: I'm concerned about my 63 year-old brother, who has never been married, and is looking for a wife on Orchid Romance where women from Asia are allegedly looking to marry American men. My brother has given them lots of money with no results, and I feel like this "dating site" is a scam and my brother is vulnerable after a breakup that broke his heart. Can you find out if this is a safe website?
P.S.
Answer: You are right in being concerned for your brother. Romance scams are the worst scams out there. They prey on lonely, vulnerable people who end up hurt and losing money.
SAM was not able to access the site. The Journal’s computer protection will not allow access to it.
Lechelle Yates, a spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest, said that her organization does not have a list of scam websites.
“Unfortunately scammers set up profiles on even high profile sites like Match.com. I know Match and others say they constantly search for the scammers though,” Yates said.
The Federal Trade Commission (ftc.gov) has some information on how to spot a romance scam.
The scammer will usually say they aren’t living in the United States or they're traveling abroad. They may claim to be in the military, or working on an oil rig.
They will communicate with the victim, usually starting out on the website, and then move to other communication platforms. Some scammers will spend several months talking to the victim.
You have no way of knowing who is really on the other side of the "conversation."
After they gain the trust of the victim, they will begin to ask for money. Many times they say it’s to buy a ticket so they can visit the victim, or it's to help a sick relative, or some other emergency.
They will keep coming up with reasons that they need money.
Usually they will ask the victim to wire money or use reloadable cards to send the money. The transactions are anonymous and difficult to reverse. Gift cards are like money. Once you’ve sent one, it’s gone.
If you think you are being scammed, the FTC advises to immediately stop communicating with the scammer.
The FTC also advises:
* “Talk to someone you trust, and pay attention if your friends or family say they’re concerned about your new love interest.
* “Do a search for the type of job the person has to see if other people have heard similar stories.
* “For example, you could do a search for ‘oil rig scammer’ or ‘US Army scammer.’ Do a reverse image search of the person’ profile picture to see if it’s associated with another name or with details that don’t match up – those are signs of a scam.”
To report a scam, contact the website or app where you met the scammer. It can also be reported to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
The FTC said that $201 million was lost in romance scams in 2019, making them the costliest scams. It has increased six times over what was reported lost in 2015, $33 million.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101