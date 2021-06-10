Ask SAM: Romance scams aren't romantic

They will communicate with the victim, usually starting out on the website, and then move to other communication platforms. Some scammers will spend several months talking to the victim.

You have no way of knowing who is really on the other side of the "conversation."

After they gain the trust of the victim, they will begin to ask for money. Many times they say it’s to buy a ticket so they can visit the victim, or it's to help a sick relative, or some other emergency.

They will keep coming up with reasons that they need money.

Usually they will ask the victim to wire money or use reloadable cards to send the money. The transactions are anonymous and difficult to reverse. Gift cards are like money. Once you’ve sent one, it’s gone.

If you think you are being scammed, the FTC advises to immediately stop communicating with the scammer.

The FTC also advises:

* “Talk to someone you trust, and pay attention if your friends or family say they’re concerned about your new love interest.

* “Do a search for the type of job the person has to see if other people have heard similar stories.