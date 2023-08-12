SAM is on vacation. She’ll be back to answer your questions Aug. 14.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Melissa Hall
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today