Ask SAM: Say someone tests positive for COVID-19, then dies from something else. Is that a COVID death?

Q: I keep hearing, and I saw an interview with the head of DHHS from another state (not NC), stating that any person that has tested positive for COVID and subsequently dies, the death is reported as a “COVID death,” even if the person died from something other than COVID. In fact, a reporter asked the DHHS person, and I paraphrase, “If a person has tested positive for COVID but then dies in an auto accident, is this person’s death reported as a “COVID death?,” and the DHHS person said, yes. — H.T.

Answer: “If someone died of completely unrelated causes, that would not count as a COVID-19 death," said Todd Luck, a spokesman for Forsyth County.

“The death rate for COVID-19 comes from death records. COVID-19 must be reported as a cause that contributed to a death in order to be listed as a cause of death on a death certificate."

On death certificates, there is an immediate cause of death, and underlying causes of death can be listed. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, COVID-19 is typically an underlying cause of death and not the immediate cause.

Q: Why has the Winston-Salem Post Office building on Patterson Avenue not been opened on Saturdays? People have to go to the side gate and blow the car horn to get someone’s attention to come and open the front door. — B.P.

Answer: “We will make sure customers have access to P.O. Boxes at the Winston-Salem Post Office from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays," said Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service.

“The retail counter is open weekdays only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.”

Q: Are Danny Hardin and the reporter (I can’t think of his first name now) on Fox 8 News related? — A.J.

Answer: “Tyler Hardin and Danny Harnden are not related,” said Jim Himes, the vice president and general manager of FOX8/WGHP.

Q: Can people who live outside of Forsyth County bring old paint and paint-related products to the 3RC EnviroStation in Winston-Salem? — S.S.

Answer: No, the Winston-Salem 3RC EnviroStation is for residents of Forsyth County only.

You said in your email that you live in Stokes County. Stokes County has a waste/recycling station.

The Stokes County Waste Transfer & Recycling Station at 2015 Sizemore Road, Germanton, will take paint if it is dried up.

“If you have wet paint just open the can, put some dirt, sand, or cat litter in it, let it dry and then you can bring it,” the website states.

For more information, go to https://www.co.stokes.nc.us/departments/waste_transfer___recycling_station.php or call 336-994-2357.

Pet oxygen mask fundraiser

Fur-Ever Friends of NC is raising $10,000 to buy two sets of pet oxygen masks for each fire truck in Forsyth County. The new masks will replace masks that were purchased in 2008, that over time have degraded from use.

There are three ways to give: go to fureverfriendsnc.org/donate; Go Fund Me: Pet Oxygen Mask Donation Program; or send a check to P.O. Box 15742, Winston-Salem, NC 27113.

All proceeds will benefit the goal of Fur-Ever Friends to purchase pet oxygen masks. Fur-Ever Friends of NC is a 501 (c) (3) organization registered in the state of NC.

