The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services issued a warning Thursday that Food and Nutrition Services recipients of Electronic Benefits Transfer cards are the targets of scammers.

DHHS said that this week alone, at least 650 EBT cards have been compromised statewide, and more than 7,000 cards have been identified as potentially compromised.

Food and Nutrition Services is a federal food-assistance program that provides low-income families the food they need for a nutritionally adequate diet. Benefits are issued via Electronic Benefit Transfer cards.

More than 1.6 million North Carolinians benefit from the program, also known as food stamps.

Replacement benefits for stolen electronic benefits will be issued through a process that starts Monday.

The suspected scammers appear to be targeting Food and Nutrition Services beneficiaries by calling or texting them and asking for personal data and/or their PIN numbers, which are being used to steal money from the beneficiaries’ EBT cards.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the potentially compromised cards have been cancelled and replacement cards have been issued to beneficiaries of FNS,” DHHS said.

It can take between three to seven business days for beneficiaries to receive their new EBT cards.

FNS beneficiaries who had benefits stolen from their accounts will need to complete, sign and submit the Affidavit of Stolen Benefits to their county Department of Social Services to have their benefits reimbursed.

DHHS warned that people who receive email or texts from someone asking for EBT card information or PIN not to respond them.

“Neither county DSS offices nor NCDHHS will ever ask for this information using email or unsecure text message,” DHHS said.

DHHS made the following recommendations for beneficiaries:

Check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges. You can check your balance and/or replace a lost or stolen EBT card by visiting www.ebtedge.com, using the EBT Edge mobile app, or contacting the North Carolina EBT Call Center at 888-622-7328.

Check card reading machines in stores to make sure that there is nothing suspicious overlayed or attached to the card swiper.

Contact law enforcement to report the stolen benefits.

Call the EBT Call Center to request a new EBT Card at no cost. Note: the new card will not contain funds that were stolen from the previous card.

Select a “difficult” PIN (not 1234 or 4444). While this may not prevent card skimming, it is a recommended safety practice.

If you suspect card skimming, freeze your EBT card so that fraudulent purchases cannot be made using your card.

Change the PIN to the EBT card regularly using a new number each time.

Block out-of-state and online purchases from their EBT Edge accounts or the mobile app.