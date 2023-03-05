Severe Weather Preparedness Week starts today and ends March 11. Forsyth County Emergency Management officials encourage residents to plan for the severe weather, which can occur at any time during the year.

The statewide annual tornado drill will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and city and county government buildings will take part in the drill. The drill will begin with the National Weather Service announcing it on NOAA weather radio and the Emergency Alert System.

Officials also advise that people become familiar with severe weather terms.

A Watch means severe weather is possible. For example, a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch means that weather conditions are favorable for severe weather.

A Warning means that a tornado has been seen and people should immediately find a safe place to go. It also means that a severe thunderstorm is occurring in the warning area.

Here are some additional safety tips from emergency management:

Know where the nearest safe room is, such as a basement or interior room and away from windows, and go there immediately if you hear or see a tornado.

If driving, you should leave your vehicle immediately to seek safety in an adequate structure. Do not try to outrun a tornado in your vehicle, and do not stop under an overpass or a bridge.

If you are outdoors, and there is no shelter available, take cover in a low-lying flat area. Watch out for flying debris.

After a storm, wear sturdy shoes, long sleeves and gloves when walking on or near debris, and be aware of exposed nails and broken glass.

Be aware of damaged power or gas lines and electrical systems that may cause fires, electrocution or explosions.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tips on what you might need if the power goes out:

Food and water: They recommend you have at least a three-day supply, including one gallon of water per person per day; non-perishable foods that are easy to make and can be eaten unheated; a manual can opener; and basic utensils to prepare and serve meals.

Health supplies: You should have, at minimum, a three-day supply on hand of all medicines, as well as medical supplies that you may need such as syringes, or batteries for hearing aids.

Personal-care items: That includes soap, toothbrushes, and toothpaste, baby wipes, glasses and contact lenses. Clothes, underwear, socks, and sturdy shoes.

Safety supplies: Should include a first-aid kit, an emergency blanket, a multipurpose tool (preferably one that can act as a knife, file, pliers and screwdriver) and a whistle. It’s also wise to have spare masks and hand sanitizer.

Electronics: A flashlight, a radio (battery-powered, solar or hand-cranked) that can be used to get updates on the situation, a cellphone with charger, and extra batteries and charged power banks.

Important documents: Identification, insurance cards, paperwork about any serious medical conditions. Also, cash and extra house and car keys.

For children: Baby supplies, and games and activities for older kids.

For pets: A three-day supply of food and water, plus bowls, cleaning supplies, a sturdy leash for dogs or pet carrier for cats and smaller dogs, plus current documentation, including photos, to help others identify them as your pets if you become separated from them. They recommend taking pet toys and, if you can easily bring it, the pet’s bed to help reduce stress.