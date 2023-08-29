Tropical Storm Idalia will most likely become Hurricane Idalia when it hits the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to cause weather problems in the Triad on Wednesday night into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Heavy rain is expected in the southeastern part of the state, while the Triad may get up to 2 inches of rain from the storm, with winds.

The National Weather Service often issues weather warnings at such times. A severe weather watch means that conditions are favorable for severe weather occurring within the watch area. A severe weather warning means that severe weather has been spotted in the warning area, by radar or a weather spotter.

Weather conditions can change rapidly, and the weather service recommends checking in with local forecasts on a regular basis for the latest weather and information on conditions.

Duke Energy has the following tips for getting ready for a storm:

Get a portable radio or weather radio to keep up with the latest weather information.

Make sure you have several days supply of food and water.

Have cash in case banks or ATMs are closed.

Secure any outdoor furniture, toys, or other things that may fly around.

All electronic devices should be fully charged.

Fill up your vehicle with fuel. Make sure your E-vehicle is fully charged.

Put important documents in a weatherproof container.

Make sure accommodations have been made for pets.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has warnings about avoiding carbon monoxide poisoning:

When using a portable generator, make sure it is as least 20 feet away from your house. Do not use it inside a garage, even if the doors and windows are open. Also, do not place the generator in a crawlspace, shed or basement.

If you are using a charcoal or gas grill to cook, use it outside, at least 10 feet away from the house, doors and windows. Also, as with the generator, do not use a grill in the garage, even if the door is open.

Because it is odorless, carbon monoxide can build-up quickly. If you begin to feel dizzy, lightheaded, sick or weak get to fresh air immediately.

General safety precautions:

If you are driving and encounter a flooded road, turn around and go back. NOAA reminds you that a foot of water can cause a car to float. Floodwaters can also damage roads, bridges, and culverts.

After the storm, if you see downed lines of any kind, do not touch them. Also, be aware, that lines may be dangling from above or be in floodwater.

Don’t walk in standing stormwater. It can contain bacteria, chemicals, dangerous animals, and sharp objects.

After the storm, check around your house for dangerous debris such as broken glass, and nails, loose utility lines going into the house, gas leaks, and structural damage. If you hear strange noises coming from the house, stay out of it.

Create a safety plan for your family that includes the names of family members, their phone numbers and emails, and any special medical or other information.