Ask SAM: Sheriff's office has scam warning

Scammers are at it again in our area. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam that is making the rounds.

They said that they have received numerous phone calls from people who told them they had been called by someone claiming to be a Forsyth County deputy sheriff and that they may have a problem.

“Scammers are claiming to be with the ‘Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department’ and call individuals to tell them they missed jury duty; the scammers are using official terms like ‘failure to appear’ and ‘contempt of court,’ as well as referencing specific deputies by name. Various names and ranks are being used by the scammer, including Sheriff Kimbrough,” sheriff’s officials said in a press release.

The scammer will tell the potential victim that to avoid any legal problems, they should buy a pre-paid gift card, usually worth more than $1,000, and tell the scammer the card number. Then the person is to mail the card to an address that the scammer gives them.

To help residents figure out if a call they’ve gotten is legitimate, the sheriff’s office has the following red flags that something is a scam:

The individual contacted you first. You never know who is on the other end of the phone.

The individual dangles bait — usually money.

The individual wants your personal information.

You have to pay them first.

You have to wire money or send gift cards.

“As a reminder, we urge the community to never provide money via prepaid money cards to individuals over the phone. We never excuse a warrant for arrest in exchange for payment. We never want to see our community members bullied into giving their hard-earned money to scammers,” sheriff’s officials said.

The sheriff’s office reminds people to never give money by a prepaid gift or money card over the phone to someone. The sheriff’s office will never demand money to avoid a warrant.

“If you are contacted by a ‘deputy’ via the phone, and you are unsure if it is legitimate, ask for the ‘deputy’ name and phone number to call them back on. Then call us at our non-emergency number at 336-727-2112 and provide us with the deputy’s name and phone number; we can confirm if it is a valid phone call from one of our deputies.

“To report a scam, please call our non-emergency number at 336-727-2112 and provide us with as much information as possible (‘Deputy’ name, phone number, demands of the callers, etc.),” sheriff’s officials said.

Also, remember that phone numbers can be spoofed. While your caller ID may indicate that the call is from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, in reality it is not. Many of the scammers are overseas and are not bothered by U.S. laws.

Remember, if you’re not sure about the call, hang up. Call the sheriff’s office and talk with them. If it’s a legitimate call, they’ll be able to tell you.