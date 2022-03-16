Ask SAM: Should it be St. Paddy's or St. Patty's?

Answer: The exact origin of the tradition is unknown, but it is believed to have started among Irish immigrants in America, according to an article in The Christian Science Monitor.

“It's an entirely American tradition that probably started in the early 1700s," according to the article.

"St. Patrick's revelers thought wearing green made one invisible to leprechauns, fairy creatures who would pinch anyone they could see (anyone not wearing green). People began pinching those who didn't wear green as a reminder that leprechauns would sneak up and pinch green-abstainers."

Pinching was also a good way to tweak someone who wasn't expressing their appreciation of Irish culture ... or yes, an excuse for people who just wanted to pinch someone.

Q: Why are four-leaf clovers supposed to be lucky?

E.B.

Answer: The association of a four-leaf clover with good fortune dates to the Celts in the Middle Ages. Some people believe that clovers with more than four leaves will bring even more good luck. Each leaf of the shamrock symbolizes something different, according to the website www.fourleafclover.com.