If your spring cleaning has come up with things that you need to get rid of, here are shredding opportunities through May.

West Bend Masonic Lodge in Lewisville will be sponsoring a community shred event from 9 a.m. to noon April 15 in the bus parking lot at Lewisville Elementary School, 150 Lucy Lane, Lewisville, next to the water tower. Proceeds will benefit the Bikes for Books programs at Lewisville and Morgan Elementary schools. A $5 per box donation is requested.

The Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 15 in the Bermuda Run Town Hall parking lot, 120 Kinderton Blvd., Bermuda Run, off U.S. 158 just west of the entrance to Truist Soccer Park. Important personal documents will be safely shredded. The cost is $5 (cash only) per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. For more information, call 336-650-5518. Proceeds will benefit Davie County community programs.

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 15. There will safe, on-site shredding provided by Archive Information Management. Monetary donations to benefit food programs serving children in Forsyth County and other missions of the United Methodist Women will be accepted. Please make checks payable to Mt. Tabor UMW-Circle 5.

Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, the Women’s Fellowship will have an After Tax Day Shredding Event from 9 to 11 a.m. April 22 in the parking lot. A donation of $5 per bag or box is requested. Proceeds will benefit the Women’s Fellowship projects which include local and global missions.

Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., Kernersville, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 22. A donation of $5 per box or bag is requested.

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a document shred from 9 a.m. to noon April 22. The cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. You do not have to get out of your vehicle, the boxes will be unloaded. It is sponsored by the Advent Class. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church. For more information, call (336) 972-0494 or visit www.newphilly.org.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 2170 Bethel Methodist Church Lane, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 29. The cost is $5 per bag or box.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have a paper shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29. A donation of $5 per box would be appreciated. All proceeds will benefit local mission opportunities.

Home Moravian Church World Mission Team will have a shredding event and food collection drive from 9 a.m. to noon May 20 at Sunnyside Ministry, 319 Haled St., Winston-Salem. A donation of $5 a box is suggested and will be used for Mission Projects. Canned food items will support the food ministry of Sunnyside.

If your group is planning a shredding event and you want to be included on the list, you can email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mail it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.