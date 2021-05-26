Ask SAM: Sign indicates a traffic circle, but there's really not one

Q: It seems to me, there are only two choices in the traffic circle, not three, as the arrows suggest. You can go right and stay on Hawthorne Road or go left to Runnymede Road. If you go with that straight ahead arrow, you enter someone’s driveway.

Answer: Jeff Fansler, the deputy director of transportation for the City of Winston-Salem, said that “The geometry of this intersection is a bit unique.

"To avoid confusion, WSDOT will replace the existing signs with circular intersection signs that will not show the exit points.

"This should warn motorists of the circular intersection they are approaching and which direction they should travel."

Q: Is there anywhere in Winston-Salem that will take a working treadmill? I have one to donate but I’m not sure what agencies will accept exercise equipment.

Answer: Dana Conte, the director of Donor Services at Goodwill, said that they’ll take treadmills that work and are in good condition.