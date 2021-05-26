Ask SAM: Sign indicates a traffic circle, but there's really not one

Q: It seems to me, there are only two choices in the traffic circle, not three, as the arrows suggest. You can go right and stay on Hawthorne Road or go left to Runnymede Road. If you go with that straight ahead arrow, you enter someone’s driveway.
P.P.
Answer: Jeff Fansler, the deputy director of transportation for the City of Winston-Salem, said that “The geometry of this intersection is a bit unique.
"To avoid confusion, WSDOT will replace the existing signs with circular intersection signs that will not show the exit points.
"This should warn motorists of the circular intersection they are approaching and which direction they should travel."
Q: Is there anywhere in Winston-Salem that will take a working treadmill? I have one to donate but I’m not sure what agencies will accept exercise equipment.
L.J.
Answer: Dana Conte, the director of Donor Services at Goodwill, said that they’ll take treadmills that work and are in good condition.
Q: I've been trying literally for months to arrange an in-person appointment to meet with the IRS. Despite calling, using the website, even asking the H&R Block guy who did my taxes to try his "back channel" phone numbers, I have had no luck since January in getting an in-person appointment. COVID shut the doors of the Winston-Salem office, so I'm willing to go anywhere in the state (or South Carolina or Southern Virginia), but I'm at an impasse.
C.K.
Answer: Richard Dawson, a spokesman, for the IRS said, “The office in Greensboro is open by appointment. The appointment number is 844-545-5640.
“Information about the Greensboro office and other offices in North Carolina can be found at www.irs.gov/help/contact-my-local-office-in-north-carolina.
“If the taxpayer would like to go to South Carolina or Virginia for an appointment, they just need to change the state information in the search box,” Dawson said.
Q: My family has DISH TV and they don’t carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Southeast, which have Atlanta Braves baseball games. Why won’t DISH carry these two channels?
S.F.
Answer: It comes down to the service provider saying that the network owners, in this case Sinclair Broadcast Group, want to charge DISH too much money to carry the channels. It happens often.
A spokeswoman for DISH Corporate Communications sent this explanation:
“The Regional Sports Network model is fundamentally broken. At DISH TV and SLING TV, we love sports and we love sports fans, but we have to think of all customers. Each contract cycle, the price for RSNs goes up, but only a small fraction of our customers watch those channels to any meaningful degree.
“We want to carry these sports channels so that fans can watch the games — at a fair price and using a fair model. We believe it is no longer reasonable to include the Sinclair-owned RSNs in our core packages because of the ever-increasing rates the station owners continue to demand.
"We remain open and optimistic that these Regional Sports Networks will work with us to offer their content in a way that provides choice and value to all our customers.”
