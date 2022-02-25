Ask SAM: Small library had big impact in segregated Winston-Salem.

According to a story in the Twin-City Sentinel, the opening of the library branch was well attended by white and Black city leaders. The paper wrote: "Those in charge express themselves as being encouraged by the interest manifested yesterday at the formal opening and say they feel sure that there will be a large patronage."

Although Jim Crow was the law of the land, the 1920s were a boom time in Winston-Salem. Tobacco was king, the economy was expanding and the city was the largest in the state. That prosperous climate made it easier for the city's white residents to extend services, albeit within limits, to the Blacks who were filling up the city's east and north sides.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the Horton branch, for example, many of the books were bought through a fundraiser put on by the Twin-City Glee Club.

The Horton branch stayed at the YWCA for four years. It then moved to the Bruce Building on East Sixth Street and was given a second room in 1937.

It was replaced in 1954 by the East Winston branch of the City-County Public Library, which had about 9,000 volumes when it opened. That branch is now called the Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center Branch Library.