Ask SAM: So, how much has the government paid drug companies for COVID-19 vaccinations?

“Wake Forest leases space at Deacon Station," she said. "As part of preventative maintenance, the university inspects leased units before they are occupied. The inspections were routine and not responsive to a problem.”

Q: Are we in the "dog days" of summer?

Answer: Yes. The phrase "dog days" refers to a period of hot and uncomfortable weather during July and August. The days included in that period vary, and in ancient Rome the dog days were considered to last from July 23 or 24 to Aug. 23 or 24.

They are "now often reckoned from July 3 to Aug. 11," according to Dictionary.com, and the phrase is also more generally used to denote "a period marked by lethargy, inactivity or indolence."

The phrase is a translation of the Latin phrase "dies caniculares," which means "days of the dog star," because during those months, the rising of Sirius, the dog star, coincides with the rising of the sun.