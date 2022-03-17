Ask SAM: Social Security said not to laminate my card. Why?

Q: The new Social Security card I got recently recently had instructions included that said, "Do not laminate." Why can't I laminate it? It won't get dog-eared, torn, or messed up, like my last one.

Answer: Put it in a plastic sleeve, and you should be all right.

The Social Security Administration says not to laminate your card because, "lamination prevents detection of many security features. However, you may cover the card with plastic or other removable material if it does not damage the card."

Another thing you shouldn't laminate? Your COVID-19 vaccine card. That card has extra spaces for future shots. Laminating the card would mean your vaccine provider couldn't update it.

Shredding events

These are shredding events through the end of March.

*VFW Auxiliary to Post 5352, 618 Edgewood St., Kernersville, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Donations will be accepted. Proceeds will benefit veteran projects.

*Holy Family Catholic Church, 4820 Kinnamon Road, Clemmons, will have a paper-only shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon March 26 in the church parking lot. Suggested donations of $5 per bag will be collected by the Knights of Columbus. Checks may be made payable to the Knights of Columbus.

*Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston Salem, will hold a paper shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 26. A donation of $5 per box would be appreciated. All proceeds will benefit local missions.

Creek Week begins Saturday

Forsyth County Creek Week will get underway Saturday and run through March 27. Creek Week encourages people to get out and learn about the importance of local waterways and enjoy their beauty.

Activities include “plirding” – an activity that combines bird-watching with picking up trash, a hands-on program for assessing the water quality in Salem Lake and a class on “bee hotels & habitats.”

There will be free fishing all week at Salem Lake. If you mention Creek Week when checking-in at the Salem Lake marina, the staff will waive the usual $3.50 fishing fee.

There will also be guided bike rides, frog listening walks at Ivey Redmon Park in Kernersville, and a do-it-yourself rain barrel workshop. You can tour a water plant and a wastewater plant.

There will also be several community clean-up days to pick-up litter throughout Forsyth County. Litter that is thrown down, often ends up in creeks and other waterways.

Most activities are free.

For a complete schedule and information, go to ForsythCreekWeek.org.

Reminder

S.B. wanted to remind people that it is illegal to leave flyers promoting your business or service in people's mailboxes. Mailboxes are for U.S. mail delivery only.

