Ask SAM: Some inauguration firsts

On Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were sworn in to their respective offices. And it was historic: Harris is the first woman and the first Black person and first South Asian person to be vice president.
Here are a few other inauguration firsts, from the Office of the Architect of the Capitol.
*John’s Kennedy’s inauguration, Jan. 20, 1961: The first time U.S. Army flame throwers had to be used to melt snow on Pennsylvania Avenue for the inaugural parade. (Kennedy was also the first Catholic president; Biden will be the second.)
*Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration, Jan. 20 and 21, 1985: The first time a presidential inauguration was held on Super Bowl Sunday. Reagan and George H.W. Bush were sworn in on Jan. 20, but the public ceremony was held on Jan. 21. The inauguration had to be moved inside from the Capitol’s West Front to the Rotunda because of bitter cold.
*Harry Truman’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 1949: The first to be televised.
*Calvin Coolidge’s inauguration, March 4, 1925 had two firsts. It was the first time a former president, Chief Justice William Taft, administered the oath of office. It was the first inauguration to be broadcast by radio.
*James Garfield's inauguration, March 4, 1881: The first attended by the president's mother.
*James Buchanan's inauguration, March 4, 1857: The first to be photographed.
Pilot Mountain plate
The group Friends of the Sauratown Mountains is spearheading an effort to get a specialty N.C. license plate that displays Pilot Mountain. A portion of the cost of each license plate will be used for projects at Pilot Mountain State Park that are not covered by the state. If the plate is approved, $20 of the $30 tag fee will go for the projects.
Currently, the nonprofit Friends group has about 100 of the 300 applications needed to secure approval from the N.C. General Assembly for the state to produce the plate.
The deadline for applications is Feb. 15.
To apply for the license plate: Go to bit.ly/2XBwtRn, print the form, fill it out and mail it and a $30 check to Friends of the Sauratown Mountains, c/o Debbie Vaden, PO Box 353, Danbury, NC 27016. Make the check payable to Friends of Sauratown Mountains. The form plus the $30 check may be dropped off at the Pilot Mountain Town Hall at 124 W. Main St., Pilot Mountain, NC 27041.
To submit the form and payment electronically: Go to bit.ly/2XBwtRn, print the form, fill it out, scan it and email the form to debbie.vaden@sauratownfriends.org. Then, pay $31, on the Friends of Sauratown Mountains website at sauratownfriends.org. To pay the fee, click on the "Donate” button. The extra dollar will be used to pay the transaction fee.
Applications can be picked up at the Pilot Mountain State Park Visitor Center, Anderson Law Offices, the Head Shoppe in Pilot Mountain, the Armfield Civic Center and Pilot Mountain Town Hall.
If approved by the N.C. General Assembly, the first plates could be issued as early as June. If 300 submissions are not obtained, the fees and the forms will be returned to the applicants.
For more information, call Debbie Vaden at 619-987-6257 or Ann Anderson at 336-978-2049.
