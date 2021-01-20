Ask SAM: Some inauguration firsts

*James Buchanan's inauguration, March 4, 1857: The first to be photographed.

Pilot Mountain plate

The group Friends of the Sauratown Mountains is spearheading an effort to get a specialty N.C. license plate that displays Pilot Mountain. A portion of the cost of each license plate will be used for projects at Pilot Mountain State Park that are not covered by the state. If the plate is approved, $20 of the $30 tag fee will go for the projects.

Currently, the nonprofit Friends group has about 100 of the 300 applications needed to secure approval from the N.C. General Assembly for the state to produce the plate.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 15.

To apply for the license plate: Go to bit.ly/2XBwtRn, print the form, fill it out and mail it and a $30 check to Friends of the Sauratown Mountains, c/o Debbie Vaden, PO Box 353, Danbury, NC 27016. Make the check payable to Friends of Sauratown Mountains. The form plus the $30 check may be dropped off at the Pilot Mountain Town Hall at 124 W. Main St., Pilot Mountain, NC 27041.