Ask SAM: Some of the newly planted dogwoods on Silas Creek Parkway are dying. Is the city trying to save the rest of the trees?

Q: The newly planted dogwoods on Silas Creek Parkway are a wonderful addition to that stretch of road. I’m afraid, though, that many have died and many more are badly in need of water. Can the City send a watering truck out there before it’s too late?

D.D.

Answer: Keith Finch, the vegetation management director for the City of Winston-Salem, said that most of the trees have a watering system.

“Unfortunately, everything is in need of water right now. The majority of the dogwood trees that were planted this past winter have “watering bags” around the base of their trunks that hold 15 gallons of water and distribute this water slowly over a number of hours, giving the trees an equivalent of one inch of rain. We do our best to fill these bags up weekly,” he said.

Finch said that there are a number of reasons that the trees may have died.

"From being run over and re-planted, damaged by vehicles, lack of sufficient water, poor root structure from nursery, etc. I can’t give a good reason at this point."

The trees are part of a project funded by the Silas Creek Beautification Project. The project will pay for the replacement trees, Finch said.

Q: While watching "A Capitol Fourth" on PBS on July 4th, "God Bless America" was performed. I remember reading somewhere that the composer of that song, Irving Berlin, was so grateful as an immigrant he could live and be successful in this country, that he donated all royalties from that song to the Boy Scouts of America. Is that still true today whenever that song is played or performed?

D.B.

Answer: Yes, it is.

A 2014 article in Copyright Notices from the U.S. Copyright Office explained why Berlin set up the fund.

“The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization states that Berlin decided to give away all royalties from, and control of, perhaps his most famous song. A generous and patriotic man who knew the opportunities afforded him in America, Berlin did not wish to receive any profit from “God Bless America.” When his publisher disagreed, Berlin set up the Irving Berlin Music Company to control the use of his songs. And he established the God Bless America Fund with three trustees to control the use of the song for which the trust was named, receive royalties from the song, and distribute funds to the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts. So far, the contribution to scouting has amounted to $10 million. The song will not enter the public domain until 2034.

“America continues its affection for “God Bless America.” Berlin himself sang it to former Vietnam prisoners of war in the White House in 1973. When members of Congress assembled on the steps of the U.S. Capitol after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, what else would they sing?, the article said.”

Here’s an explanation of public domain from the Stanford University library.

“The term ‘public domain’ refers to creative materials that are not protected by intellectual property laws such as copyright, trademark, or patent laws. The public owns these works, not an individual author or artist. Anyone can use a public domain work without obtaining permission, but no one can ever own it.

"There are four common ways that works arrive in the public domain:

• The copyright has expired

• The copyright owner failed to follow copyright renewal rules

• The copyright owner deliberately places it in the public domain, known as 'dedication,' or

• Copyright law does not protect this type of work."