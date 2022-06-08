Ask SAM: Some yard waste cart stickers aren't sticking

Q: The Yard Waste stickers for July 22 to July 23 are already peeling off of some yard-waste containers, and a number of people have applied duct tape or packing tape to keep them on. Is the adhesive used on these stickers different than the adhesive used in previous years?

Answer: The city knows about the problem. Johnita Campbell, the deputy director of the Sanitation Department at the City of Winston-Salem, explained what to do if your yard waste cart sticker isn’t sticking.

“We have been made aware that there is a problem with the adhesive on some of the 2022/2023 yard waste fee stickers.

“If a citizen is having issues with their sticker coming off or is having a problem with it sticking to their cart, we will replace it with no interruption to their service," Campbell said.

If you need a new sticker, contact City Link at 311 or 336-727-8000 to start the replacement process. The problem with the adhesive has been fixed.

Q: When a tornado damages property, but does not destroy it, a tarp will sometimes cover the roof. Is there a number to call for supplies such as tarps when needed? Is there an agency to contact? In other words whom do you contact for assistance?

Answer: Robert Reece, the emergency management coordinator for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Office of Emergency Management gave us some information and tips for dealing with and preparing for disasters.

“If a tarp is needed after a disaster, they can usually be purchased at hardware stores (locally owned and national chains) as well as box stores.

“During a disaster, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Office of Emergency Management works with partner agencies to publicize information on where/how to obtain large-scale needs such as goods and services,” Reece said.

“As a homeowner I recommend contacting your homeowner’s insurance carrier to see if they can aid. For rental properties, contact the rental point of contact immediately to report the damage.”

We don’t have the big, frequent tornadoes and other types of severe weather that some other parts of the country have, Reece said. But, a disaster supply kit is still needed.

"The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Office of Emergency Management recommends all households have a disaster supplies kit. I would recommend including a tarp in an emergency supply kit to avoid having to locate one during a disaster."

“Information in multiple languages on disaster supplies kits can be found at https://www.ready.gov/kit. Ready.gov recommends plastic sheeting and duct tape as part of a disaster supplies kit. Those items could be used in place of a tarp in some situations.

“Additional information on specific threats and making an Emergency Plan can be found https://www.ready.gov/. Information from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Office of Emergency Management can be found at www.readyforsyth.org,” Reece said.

“I highly recommend only those experienced in working on a roof perform this function, especially if it has been damaged by some type of disaster. If physical damage has occurred to the roof system, its structural stability likely has been compromised and there is also the threat of low hanging/downed power lines and trees,” Reece said.

