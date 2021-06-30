Ask SAM: Someone on a SPIN scooter hit my car in downtown Winston-Salem. Who's responsible?

Call the Consumer Services Division at the N.C. Department of Insurance at 855-408-1212. Our consumer specialists could get into more detail about your reader’s situation and possibly provide more guidance. Or, if your reader prefers, he/she may provide us a contact number and we can return the call.

Q: In Virginia they are asking people to take down bird feeders and baths because of a disease. Is that something we should be doing in North Carolina?

L.H.

Answer: Ron Morris, the Journal’s birding columnist, said the request was made to protect birds from disease several months ago, but still applies now.

“The risk of birds spreading salmonella to other birds was greatest over winter when there were far more pine siskins in our area than most winters,” he said. “These birds congregate in large flocks and often mob feeders. The resulting close contact with other birds makes it easy for the disease to spread.

“The siskins have returned north for the summer and there is less risk now, but it might still be best to take down feeders for the summer.

“Birds rely on feeder less in summer, so there’s no harm in taking feeders down and you may be further reducing the risk.”