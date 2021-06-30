Ask SAM: Someone on a SPIN scooter hit my car in downtown Winston-Salem. Who's responsible?

Q: My parked car was hit by a SPIN scooter in downtown Winston-Salem and the person didn’t stop. SPIN claims they are not responsible. Who is responsible?
E.M.
Answer: Because you don’t know who the operator of the scooter was, it’s going to be difficult to hold that person responsible. It’s similar to your car being hit by another car in a parking lot. If they don’t take responsibility for their actions, there’s not much you can do.
“These scooters are not required to be registered, or carry insurance, as is mandatory for a normal motorized vehicle (moped, car, truck, motorcycle, van, etc.) on the roadway,” said Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department. “The scooters would be considered no different than an electric assisted bicycle (classified as a non-motorized vehicle) when traveling on the roadway.
“The operator of the Spin scooter takes on all liability for operation of the scooter and damage caused by their operation.”
Barry Smith, the assistant director of public affairs for the N.C. Department of Insurance, had some options that might be helpful:
File a claim with his/her own insurance company.
Pursue a civil matter in the courts.
Call the Consumer Services Division at the N.C. Department of Insurance at 855-408-1212. Our consumer specialists could get into more detail about your reader’s situation and possibly provide more guidance. Or, if your reader prefers, he/she may provide us a contact number and we can return the call.
Q: In Virginia they are asking people to take down bird feeders and baths because of a disease. Is that something we should be doing in North Carolina?
L.H.
Answer: Ron Morris, the Journal’s birding columnist, said the request was made to protect birds from disease several months ago, but still applies now.
“The risk of birds spreading salmonella to other birds was greatest over winter when there were far more pine siskins in our area than most winters,” he said. “These birds congregate in large flocks and often mob feeders. The resulting close contact with other birds makes it easy for the disease to spread.
“The siskins have returned north for the summer and there is less risk now, but it might still be best to take down feeders for the summer.
“Birds rely on feeder less in summer, so there’s no harm in taking feeders down and you may be further reducing the risk.”
Q: I requested a U.S. Postal Service mail hold. When I requested another hold, my mail was still delivered daily. How can I confirm my request will be honored and that my mail will not be delivered those days?
K.S.
Answer: Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service, said there are a couple of things you can do to verify that your request has been received.
“Customers should receive a notification after completing a USPS Hold Mail request online, which requires a brief identity verification process.
“Customers can also submit a USPS Hold Mail request through their local Post Office or verify that their online request was received.”
