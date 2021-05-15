Ask SAM: Speeding on Century Park Boulevard concerns resident

Q: Recently the Town of Kernersville added traffic calming sections to Century Park Avenue on the west end of the street. But something desperately needs to be done on the east end at Salisbury Street. Drivers routinely speed, and often approach Salisbury at very high rates of speed only to slam on brakes at the stop sign. The Century Park Avenue and Salisbury intersection must have one of the highest accident rates in the town, and maybe even the county.
D.C.
Answer: We checked with the Town of Kernersville Streets Department and Police Department.
Dale B. Metzinger, the street superintendent, said that, “We added an advance warning sign “STOP AHEAD” which should help that intersection.”
Sgt. S.P. Johnson of the Kernersville Police Department, said, “We, as a town/police department, are continuously taking actions to prevent and deter dangerous driving throughout the town. We do this by conducting seatbelt checks, speed enforcement in areas known to have a high number of speeders, saturation patrols in a concentrated area, and license checkpoints.
“As a response to your inquiry about speeding in the Century Park Avenue area, the Kernersville Police Department’s traffic team has placed one of our radar trailers in the area of Century Park Avenue approaching Salisbury Street.
“The radar trailer will provide us with statistics about traffic volume, speeds being recorded by each vehicle, and time of day which various speeds are the highest.
“We can then, in turn, use this information to assist us in being present when the largest volume of potential speeders may be present. We will also conduct a higher amount of enforcement in the area per your request.”
Johnson also compiled a list of the town's top crash locations in 2020 (not including parking lots or interstates) which are as follows;
1. South Main Street / Old Winston Road: 10
2. South Main Street / Harmon Creek Road: 10
3. South Main Street / U.S. 421: 7
4. Union Cross Road / Solomon Drive: 7
5. Old Hollow Road / West Mountain Street: 7
The intersection of Century Park Avenue and Salisbury Street had four traffic collisions in 2020.
Q: I renewed my N.C. vehicle registration online on April 20th, (it was due by April 30) and per the website, was to get a new license plate because my car was in the 7 year cycle to receive a new license plate. I have not received anything from the DMV yet, and just learned about the aluminum shortage affecting license plate production. How will this affect driving without a current registration card and out of date sticker on the plate still on the car? Can a ticket be issued for something over which we have no control? What does the DMV propose doing about this problem for those of us in registration limbo?
S.H.
Answer: John Brockwell, a spokesman for the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, said that delivery of items are taking longer than usual, but there is something you can do in the meantime.
“The turnaround time for DMV materials is taking longer than normal because of COVID impacts on the processing staff. The suspension of the replacement plate program has no impact on the shipping of the registration materials.
“You can check to see if your registration has indeed been updated in the DMV system by logging in at https://edmv.ncdot.gov/MyDMV/MyDMVAccount/Login. It isn’t a registration but proves it has been renewed.
“It can be printed out as proof your vehicle is legal, and is the same system checked by law enforcement should you be pulled over for some reason while waiting for the materials,” he said.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101