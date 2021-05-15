Ask SAM: Speeding on Century Park Boulevard concerns resident

“We can then, in turn, use this information to assist us in being present when the largest volume of potential speeders may be present. We will also conduct a higher amount of enforcement in the area per your request.”

Q: I renewed my N.C. vehicle registration online on April 20th, (it was due by April 30) and per the website, was to get a new license plate because my car was in the 7 year cycle to receive a new license plate. I have not received anything from the DMV yet, and just learned about the aluminum shortage affecting license plate production. How will this affect driving without a current registration card and out of date sticker on the plate still on the car? Can a ticket be issued for something over which we have no control? What does the DMV propose doing about this problem for those of us in registration limbo?