Ask SAM: Status of Fulton Family YMCA

Q: The Fulton Family YMCA on West Hanes Mill Road has been closed since early 2020. Do you know of any plans on reopening it to members?
K.L.
Answer: Michael Bragg, the communications director for the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina, brought us up to date on the Fulton Family YMCA.
“The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina has seen increases in membership and we’re continuing to see our resources strengthened as we continue to grow out of the pandemic. While we are thrilled to see these improvements for our Association, and our members and the community by extension, we are continuing to monitor and evaluate our overall operations and allocate resources accordingly.
“It is important that the Y continues to be great stewards of its resources, now and in the future.
“As of now, the Fulton Family YMCA continues to serve as a hub for several youth activities, including after school care and swim team practices.
“We currently have five other Winston-Salem/Forsyth County branches surrounding the Fulton Family YMCA that are open — Jerry Long, Kernersville, Robinhood Road, Winston Lake, and the William G. White, Jr. Family YMCAs — which its members are able to use at no additional cost.
“Our leadership staff is still monitoring membership numbers and resources on a regular basis that will assist any plans to reopen the Fulton Family YMCA again to members in the future.
“We know how important this Y is to the community and we want to ensure its reopening to members is done in a responsible, sustainable and efficient manner.”
Q: Please explain the meaning of ashes on the brow on Ash Wednesday. Also, what is to be eaten or not eaten during Lent?
P.M.
Answer: Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent for Western Christian churches. Especially in Catholic churches, ashes — made from burning the palms used on the previous year's Palm Sunday — are blessed and used to form a cross on a worshipper's forehead. The ashes serve as both a reminder of mortality and a symbol of repentance.
Lent is “the 40-day liturgical season of fasting, special prayer and almsgiving in preparation for Easter,” according to the Catholic Encyclopedia.
What foods are eaten or avoided during Lent varies according to a worshipper's beliefs. Some give up a personal pleasure such as chocolate or coffee for Lent. Some fast by eating fewer or smaller meals than usual. Often, meat is avoided on certain days such as Ash Wednesday and Fridays.
Eastern Orthodox churches do not observe Ash Wednesday, but instead mark the beginning of Lent with Clean Monday. Generally speaking, during Lent these churches avoid animal foods, such as meat, dairy products, eggs and fish (though not shellfish). Most days during Lent, olive oil and alcohol are also avoided.
Legal clinic for veterans to be held Tuesday
The Wake Forest School of Law and the Law Office of Robert Davis will have a pro-bono law clinic for veterans from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Worrell Professional Center on the Wake Forest campus.
Advice and referrals will be provided for VA pension, survivor benefits, disability compensation, dependency and indemnity compensation claims and character of discharge issues.
Registration is available at wfu.law/VALORproBono. Walk-ins will also be accepted.
