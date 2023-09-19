Hyundai and Kia owners will be able to get a free steering wheel lock from the Winston-Salem Police Department at a drive-thru giveaway. The giveaway will begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday at the Winston Mutual Building, 1255 E. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.

The giveaway will continue until the lock supply runs out.

You must be the owner of a Hyundai or Kia to receive a lock. Current registration or the vehicle must be present to receive a steering wheel lock.

Sgt. R.M. Hagan of the department’s Community Resources Unit said that they were contacted by Hyundai about giving away the locks.

After seeing an uptick in vehicle thefts Hyundai, which owns Kia, rolled out a software update. But a glitch in the software meant the update didn’t work in some vehicles, specifically cars with a remote start accessory, leaving them still vulnerable to theft, according to reports on CBS News.

“Nothing is 100%,” Hagan said. “But if someone saw the lock on a steering wheel, they would probably keep going.”

Video on social media shows how to steal these car makes because they do not have engine immobilizers.

“To continue our commitment to safety in our community, we are handing out free steering wheel locks due to the known safety concerns,” the department said in a press release.

We’ve gotten a couple of Internal Revenue Service questions and a warning from a reader.

Q: Is it true that the IRS does not ever call you on the phone and threaten you? Is it also true that the IRS does not send someone threatening emails and texts? — M.W.

Q: I recently got a strange email that was supposedly from the IRS. I’m pretty sure it’s not legitimate, it has a Gmail address. I thought you might want to warn people. — J.L.

Answer: The IRS will not call or email someone, tell them they owe the government money, and threaten to arrest them.

The IRS doesn’t demand payment, especially using such things as a prepaid debt card, gift card or wire transfer. The IRS will send you a bill or letter through the U.S. Postal Service, if they want to get in touch with you.

The IRS also will not threaten to have you arrested by your local law enforcement agency for not paying. They will not ask for bank account, debit or credit card information over the phone.

If you receive an email that purports to be from the IRS, it is not. The IRS doesn’t send unsolicited emails to taxpayers. Do not open the email or any attachment it may have on it. It may contain malware and damage your computer or try to steal sensitive information.

The email you forwarded was amusing to say the least. Another way you can tell an email that is supposedly from the IRS is a fake is by the wording of it.

This is a direct quote from J.L.’s email: “You are ordered to Attend to this email as soon as possible on arrival, any attempt of delay, ignorant or negligence will cost you so much harm than good so it’s best you advice yourself to adhere to the suit order to fix what’s about to escalate into a cyber security suit against you.”

The email goes on to threaten to release private information about the person unless they reply to the email.

“If you ignore this email after 24hours of arrival, then you want to deliberately dent your Image, it means making us spread your private data in on all social media platforms...”

If you receive an email from the IRS you can forward it to phishing@irs.gov to report it.