Ask SAM: Stop bar seems to be in the wrong place at Clemmons intersection

Q: The stop bar for the traffic signal on Jessie Village at the intersection of South Peace Haven Road and Jessie Village Lane is about 30 feet from the intersection. If people go past it, the sensor in the road isn’t tripped until another car comes to the intersection. I’ve seen people run the red light because they are tired of waiting. Can the stop bar be moved?
J.K.
Answer: The N.C. Department of Transportation is familiar with this intersection.
J.P. Couch, the NCDOT traffic engineer for Forsyth County, explained what’s going on at this intersection.
“We have had complaints about this stop bar from a citizen that lives in the adjacent neighborhood and have investigated it on several occasions.
“The stop bar is set back so left-turners on Peace Haven Road can turn into the shopping center without running into the car on Jessie Village. The Village has installed a sign on the left to inform motorists that they need to stop at the stop bar and not proceed to the intersection.
“When the vehicle sensor deteriorates and needs replacing, we can have it reinstalled to detect the car when it goes past the stop bar but that may be many years from now.
“During our observations of the intersection, we did not see any motorists pull past the stop bar. We actually saw more stop bar violations on Peace Haven.”
White squirrel update
Since we wrote about white squirrels in Walkertown last week, several people have sent in their white-squirrel tales:
“You might be interested to know that there was a population of white squirrels that lived in the woods off Walkertown-Guthrie Road between Winchester Subdivision and the subdivision up from it. When the Beltway came through their habitat was pretty much destroyed. Since then, I’ve seen one occasionally in different yards on Walkertown-Guthrie, but it’s been awhile since I’ve seen one. I’d love to know where they have recently been spotted.” S.M.
“Are there white squirrels in Walkertown? Emphatically YES! Where? In my yard. We have three of them, actually. I’ve been living in my home for 16 years now and have enjoyed those rascals the entire time. Neighbors named the youngest Chopper. My wife says he should be named Tigger.” L.C.
“I have lived in the Winchester Subdivision at the edge of Walkertown for nearly 39 years. We used to see lots of white squirrels before the highway construction. Now we only see one every now and then.” G.K.
“Sometime in the last three or four years I was driving on U.S. 158 in Walkertown and saw a white squirrel. I called my wife’s attention to it and about that time the squirrel did as squirrels often do and darted in front of my car. I tried my best to avoid hitting it but, unfortunately, was not successful.” R.M.
“I enjoyed reading your answer on the white squirrels in Walkertown. Yes, they are here. We have had them in our backyard and on the family farm off Walkertown-Guthrie Road for around 40 years. We spot one most every week. They are definitely different.” S.V.
“We have a family of white squirrels that live in our neighborhood. We live in Kernersville. Across the street is Walkertown.” J.L.
