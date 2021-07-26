Ask SAM: Stop bar seems to be in the wrong place at Clemmons intersection

White squirrel update

Since we wrote about white squirrels in Walkertown last week, several people have sent in their white-squirrel tales:

“You might be interested to know that there was a population of white squirrels that lived in the woods off Walkertown-Guthrie Road between Winchester Subdivision and the subdivision up from it. When the Beltway came through their habitat was pretty much destroyed. Since then, I’ve seen one occasionally in different yards on Walkertown-Guthrie, but it’s been awhile since I’ve seen one. I’d love to know where they have recently been spotted.” S.M.

“Are there white squirrels in Walkertown? Emphatically YES! Where? In my yard. We have three of them, actually. I’ve been living in my home for 16 years now and have enjoyed those rascals the entire time. Neighbors named the youngest Chopper. My wife says he should be named Tigger.” L.C.

“I have lived in the Winchester Subdivision at the edge of Walkertown for nearly 39 years. We used to see lots of white squirrels before the highway construction. Now we only see one every now and then.” G.K.