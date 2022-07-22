Ask SAM: Stopping robo, spam callers

Q: I get a lot of calls every day that caller ID shows are coming from reputable local and national businesses. Is there any way to stop the calls?

D.W.

Answer: There is good news in the ongoing battle to stop unwanted phone calls.

On July 21, the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Robocall Response Team announced it was ordering phone companies to block calls from entities that are trying to sell auto warranties.

“We are not going to tolerate robocall scammers or those that help make their scams possible,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement. “Consumers are out of patience and I’m right there with them.”

Scammers have the technology and ability to spoof phone numbers. The Federal Communications Commission defines number spoofing as "a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity."

They can make it appear that the call is from a business or someone in the same area where you are located.

Many times the caller is located overseas making it very difficult to catch them.

Here are some tips from the FCC about what to do when you get a call that is likely a robocall or scammer:

*If you don't recognize the number, don't answer the phone.

*If you answer it and realize it's a robocall or a scam, hang up immediately.

*If the caller tells you to push a button to stop the calls, don't do it, hang up.

*Never give any kind of personal information to an unknown caller.

*"Never assume an unexpected call is legitimate. Hang up and call back using a number you can verify on a bill, a statement, or an official website.

*"Be suspicious. Con artists can be very convincing: They may ask innocuous questions, or sound threatening, or sometimes seem too good to be true," the FCC said.

Scammers may pose as a law enforcement officer or a representative of such companies as Duke Energy, Amazon or AT&T and tell you you'll be arrested for failing to show up for jury duty or you have an overdue payment. Sometimes, they'll claim that if you give them the numbers off a gift card or transfer money through electronic sites such as Bitcoin, the situation will be closed.

*Don't give them any money or information. Law enforcement will never demand immediate payment. Make sure you know who is on the other end of the call.

If they tell you that they are from a company you do business with, hang up and call that business using a number from their website or on correspondence you've gotten from them.

*Never give any personal information, including bank information, credit card information, or a Social Security number to an unknown caller. Hang up.

The Winston-Salem Police Department recommends the following:

*If you do somehow find yourself on the line with a suspected scammer, "Get the caller's name (or alleged name); get the number they called from and/or email address; and contact law enforcement authorities and file a police report."

*If you haven't already, you can sign up for the Do Not Call Registry on the Federal Trade Commission's website, FTC.gov.

You can file a complaint with the FCC on its website, FCC.gov and to the FTC.