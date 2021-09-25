Ask SAM: Stopping spam calls

Q: How do I stop the multiple daily Potential Spam calls that I have started receiving, even though my phone number has been on the government Do Not Call List since 2010? I have received 29 calls from all over the country. My husband's number is not on the Do Not Call list, and he has received none of these calls. What's up with this? Is there any way to stop these calls short of getting a new phone number?
Answer: Getting a new phone number probably won’t help.
The first option is to sign up for the Do Not Call Registry. You can get to it on the Federal Trade Commission's website, FTC.gov., but because many of the scammers are offshore, it won't stop them.
For that, you might want to consider call-blocking technology.
The FTC said: "Many cell phones come with menu options that let you block calls from specific numbers, though there might be a limit to how many numbers you can block. Mobile phones also typically have features like Do Not Disturb, where you can set hours during which calls will go straight to voicemail."
Industry sources explained that each cell-phone provider has lists of numbers that they have determined to be potential spam. That's how a call is identified as spam risk or potential spam.
You can also download an app to block calls. The major service providers have spam/call blocking services provided in every plan. For a few dollars per month per line, you can get an upgraded package. Check with your provider for details.
Q: We went to the Rural Hall Town meeting Monday night. The Council chamber was full of citizens, but the elected officials never showed up. There was no sign on the door saying the meeting was canceled. We were let into the facility. Obviously, the meeting was scheduled to take place. What happened?
Answer: Rural Hall town officials said that at 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Mayor Timothy Flinchum “announced there were not enough council members for a quorum and no business could be conducted.”
Work nearing completion on Bethabara Road
Officials with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities said that the work on Bethabara Road between Silas Creek Parkway and Old Town Road is continuing.
On Sept. 13, a water main and water transmission line both broke, and caused the road over Monarcas Creek to collapse
Repairs to the permanent water lines have been completed by contractors and the Bethabara Road roadbed is being repaired.
Bethabara Road is scheduled to reopen by 5 p.m. Friday.
“Water service has been restored, though fluctuations in water pressure may occur until the entire project is complete,” officials said.
Blessing of the animals
Parkway United Church of Christ, 1465 Irving St., Winston-Salem, will have a brief blessing of animals service outdoors at 4 p.m. Oct. 3 just off Irving Street, in an open area, next to the church building. Pet owners are encouraged to bring their pets on leashes or in travel carriers for this time of blessing. A special blessing will also be offered for those grieving the loss of a pet.
