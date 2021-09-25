Ask SAM: Stopping spam calls

Q: How do I stop the multiple daily Potential Spam calls that I have started receiving, even though my phone number has been on the government Do Not Call List since 2010? I have received 29 calls from all over the country. My husband's number is not on the Do Not Call list, and he has received none of these calls. What's up with this? Is there any way to stop these calls short of getting a new phone number?

C.A.

Answer: Getting a new phone number probably won’t help.

The first option is to sign up for the Do Not Call Registry. You can get to it on the Federal Trade Commission's website, FTC.gov., but because many of the scammers are offshore, it won't stop them.

For that, you might want to consider call-blocking technology.

The FTC said: "Many cell phones come with menu options that let you block calls from specific numbers, though there might be a limit to how many numbers you can block. Mobile phones also typically have features like Do Not Disturb, where you can set hours during which calls will go straight to voicemail."