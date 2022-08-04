Ask SAM: Stopping spam texts

Q: How can I stop advertisers from trying to sell me their products by sending text messages?

Answer: It was only a matter of time until the scammers, robo callers and other dreaded communications hijackers started on text messages.

As with unwanted callers, the best thing to do is ignore them. Do not respond to them, because if you respond, it will confirm that the number is active.

Unwanted calls and texts are the No. 1 complaint that the Federal Communications Commission gets each year.

Here are some of the things that the FCC is doing to stop robotexts and calls:

* "Issuing hundreds of millions of dollars in enforcement actions against illegal robocallers.

* "Empowering phone companies to block by default illegal or unwanted calls based on reasonable call analytics before the calls reach consumers.

* "Allowing consumer options on tools to block calls from any number that doesn't appear on a customer's contact list or other "white list."

* "Requiring phone companies to implement caller ID authentication to help reduce illegal spoofing.

* "Making consumer complaint data available to enable better call blocking and labeling solutions."

According to the FCC's website, www.fcc.gov, "FCC rules ban text messages sent to a mobile phone using an autodialer unless you previously gave consent to receive the message or the message is sent for emergency purposes.

* "For commercial texts, your consent must be in writing.

* "For non-commercial, informational texts (such as those sent by or on behalf of tax-exempt non-profit organizations, those for political purposes, and other noncommercial purposes, such as school closings), your consent may be oral.

"The ban applies even if you have not placed your mobile phone number on the national Do-Not-Call list."

Here are suggestions from the FCC about stopping unwanted text messages:

* Be careful to whom you give personal information, including cellphone numbers.

* When giving your number to a company, check to see if there is a way to unsubscribe from future texts. You may have to opt out by checking or unchecking a box.

* Some companies sell or share customer data. Check to see if a company you're doing business with shares its customer information. You can request that your information not be shared.

Many of the unwanted texts people get are from spammers trying to get personal information. As with spam phone calls, many of the people doing the calling/texting are not in this country and trying to stop them is difficult. Obviously, they don't care that they are breaking the law.

If you get an unwanted text and you know it's spam, report it to 7726 (SPAM). The cellphone companies maintain lists of numbers that have been reported as spam. You can also file a complaint with the FCC at consumercomplaints.fcc.gov.

As with unwanted calls, the best thing to do is ignore and delete.

Follow-up

The ACC Network has announced that Mark Packer, the former co-host of Packer and Durham, the morning show on the network, will be the host of an afternoon show beginning Aug. 22.

The network announced, “ACC PM hosted by Mark Packer will have a football focus while also delivering news and commentary from around the ACC’s 15 institutions. The new afternoon show airing weekdays from 4-7 p.m. ET on ACCN will debut on Monday, Aug. 22 and will originate from Packer’s basement in Charlotte. Packer’s co-host will be named at a later date.”