Ask SAM: Strangers are calling offering to buy my house

Q: I have begun getting calls from people who say they want to buy my house. These calls are unsettling as I don't know how they got my information and why they would even think I'd sell to them anyway? How should I handle such calls?

L.E.

Answer: In the current hot real estate market, people are looking to buy property and resell it, hoping to make a profit.

Many homeowners get the postcards, phone calls and text messages from Shane, or Becky, or Robert (just a few of the names I've seen on the texts) offering to buy their houses. Some of the postcards have a picture of the house on it.

Property ownership records are public, and that is how the callers get names and contact information.

NPR did a story last November on the increase in unsolicited offers to buy your house, today, for cash.

In the story, a homeowner in Duluth, Ga., said that a persistent homebuyer called her at work and told her he was outside her home right then, ready to make an offer.

"Call me back, call me back, call me back, call me right now — I'm out front of your house," he said.

She called her husband, who was at home, and he checked. No one was outside the house.

According to NPR, "Many homebuilders went out of business after the housing crash, and that has led to a historic housing shortage. And now investors large and small are jockeying to snap up homes as the tight supply keeps pushing prices higher.

"So big companies such as Redfin and Opendoor, countless individual speculators, real estate agents and some more predatory outfits have been contacting homeowners, just on the slim chance that they might be willing to sell to some random person calling on the phone."

Michael Froehlich, a Philadelphia lawyer, told NPR, that "homeowners should be very careful if they respond to any direct solicitation. He said people are almost always better off selling their house the traditional way, where you list it for sale, get a bunch of offers and then pick the best one."

Pictures of properties are available online and that is most likely where they are getting the pictures on the postcards.

How to handle the calls? The same way you handle any unsolicited, unwanted calls. Let them go to voicemail. Then, delete and ignore them. If you must answer the call and it's someone wanting to buy your house, hang up on them.

If you get postcards, throw them away or put them in the recycling bin. If you get unwanted text messages, delete them.

Unfortunately, as we've seen in the past, stopping unwanted phone calls is nearly impossible.

Q: What’s happened to Rachel Ellis at WXII? I haven’t seen her on the air in several weeks.

D.M.

Answer: Ellis is no longer at WXII. Michelle Butt, the president and general manager of the station, told us that Ellis is pursuing other interests.

“Rachel, who is from South Florida, has left the business and is pursuing opportunities outside of the industry that can move her closer to home.”