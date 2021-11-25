Ask SAM: Thanksgiving history: Origins of Black Friday

SAM hopes you had a great Thanksgiving. Here is a history of the term "Black Friday."

Q: Where did the idea of "Black Friday" come from? I don't remember it being a thing when I was growing up.

D.J.

Answer: The concept of "Black Friday" as we know it now was apparently not in common usage as recently as the mid-1980s.

There is an urban legend that "Black Friday" had its origins in the slave trade in the 1800s, but that has no basis in fact. The very first recorded use of "Black Friday," according to History.com, referred to a crash in the U.S. gold market in 1869, and then another in 1873.

As early as 1951, the phrase had been used to describe the trend of people calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving so they could have a four-day weekend, according to the Urban Legends Reference Pages, Snopes.com.

According to a 1951 publication called Factory Management and Maintenance, "'Friday-after-Thankasgiving-itis' is a disease second only to the bubonic plague in its effects. At least that's the feeling of those who have to get production out, when the 'Black Friday' comes along. The shop may be half empty, but every absentee was sick — and can prove it."