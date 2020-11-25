Ask SAM: Thanksgiving history

Answer: Many of the Pilgrims who began colonies in New England held to the Puritan custom of shunning pagan customs, as well as some Church of England celebrations, including Christmas.

"They hated Christmas," said a historian at Plimoth Plantation in Massachusetts, which includes a recreation of the original colony.

The Pilgrims brought with them the tradition of a harvest celebration and a religious day of Thanksgiving. These two days were separate, but over time the celebrations merged into what we think of as Thanksgiving.

What we think of as the first Thanksgiving, held by the Pilgrims and the nearby Wampanoag Indians in 1621, was not called "Thanksgiving," nor was it meant to be a yearly occurrence. It was a celebration of the colony's survival of the previous winter with the help of the Indians. It lasted three days and took place in late autumn, though the exact date is unknown.

Q: What was eaten at the first Thanksgiving? For instance, how was the corn fixed?

S.P.