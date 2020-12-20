Ask SAM: The choosing and care of poinsettias

Q: How do you choose and care for a poinsettia?

B.G.

Answer: From N.C. State University Cooperative Extension:

When choosing poinsettias, look for plants with dark green leaves from top to bottom. Plants with yellowing lower leaves will not last as long as plants with green lower leaves.

Poinsettia bracts, the large, colorful, showy leaves which resemble flower petals, should be brightly colored and not torn or ratty.

Poinsettias will be damaged if exposed to temperatures below 50 degrees. To keep poinsettias looking good throughout the holiday season, keep them between 55 and 75 degrees. Plants should be placed away from drafts, in an area with bright sunlight.

Allow the potting mix in which poinsettias are grown to dry out before watering. Remember, they’re native to Central America, where rainfall is low. Water plants when the potting mix is dry to the touch or when the pot feels lightweight. Often, poinsettia pots come wrapped in a decorative foil, which should be removed or have holes poked in it so that excess water can drain from the pot. If you choose to poke holes in the foil, a saucer can be used to collect drainage water.