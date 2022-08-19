Ask SAM: The fire hydrant in my neighborhood has been damaged. Who fixes it?

Q: In February, there was a car accident at the condominium community where I live, and a vehicle ended up on top of the fire hydrant. The hydrant has been leaning with caution tape on it since then. We are concerned that if there is a fire here at The Meadows, the broken hydrant will prevent the fire department from addressing it. The closest fire hydrant is on Braehill Boulevard, the main road to access Meadows Circle. Our homeowners association president has called the city multiple times, and the HOA secretary has emailed the city fire department, who referred her back to city utilities. Who do we need to contact that will make sure this is fixed and our community and homes are safe if there is a fire?

R.M.

Answer: Although the Winston-Salem Fire Department uses hydrants, Winston-Salem Forsyth County Utilities repairs damaged hydrants. Gale Ketteler, the public information officer for WSFCU explained what the process for repairing/replacing damaged fire hydrants.

“We apologize for the delay and are happy to report that this hydrant was replaced on Aug. 11. There are roughly 18,000 hydrants in our county-wide service area and they are struck by vehicles nearly every day. A contractor is working through the list of reported hydrants and typically replaces two per day.

“Hydrants reported to City Link are investigated by utilities staff and placed on the contractor’s replacement list. It can take up to two weeks for underground utility location services to mark the work area before the contractor can proceed with the replacement.

“Regarding public safety concerns, the fire department monitors the system to ensure adequate hydrants are available in case of fire. They also conduct periodic inspections and perform annual tests on hydrants in each fire station’s area.

“For prompt assistance with water, wastewater or solid waste disposal services (landfills), please contact City Link, and follow-up if a problem persists.

“Customers throughout the county can reach them 24/7 at citylink@cityofws.org, 336-727-8000 or by using one of the methods on cityofws.org/citylink.

“This allows WSFC Utilities and all city departments to track and resolve service requests in a timely manner.”

NCDMV office hours

SAM hears from people who are having trouble finding a convenient time to get their driver’s license or state issued ID card renewed and can’t renew it online. The N.C. Division of Motor vehicles has extended the hours at some of the driver license offices across the state and also have Saturday hours. The Saturday hours are through Aug. 27.

Here are the hours for the Winston-Salem and Greensboro offices:

Winston-Salem South

2001 Silas Creek Parkway

336-761-2258

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

8 a.m. to noon Saturday

Winston-Salem North

3637 N. Patterson Ave.

336-761-2259

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

8 a.m. to noon Saturday

Greensboro West

2391 Coliseum Blvd., Suite 12

336-334-5438

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

8 a.m. to noon Saturday

Greensboro East

2527 E. Market St.

336-334-5745

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

8 a.m. to noon Saturday

The offices will also

Renew ID cards

Issue duplicate orders

Make address changes

Issue REAL ID

Give road tests for customers who have already completed the knowledge and written tests