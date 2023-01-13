Ask SAM: The history, background of Friday the 13th

It’s Friday the 13th, traditionally a day when superstitious folks get even more worried than normal.

Friday the 13th is a confluence of two superstitions, the fear of Fridays and the fear of the number 13.

Though Fridays are often looked on well, since that’s the end of the work week for many people, that day of the week has been associated with bad fortune at least as far back as the 14th century, when, in “The Canterbury Tales,” Geoffrey Chaucer wrote, “And on a Friday fell all this mischance.”

References to Friday being an ominous day became even more popular in the 17th century. According to the Oxford Dictionary of Superstitions, you shouldn’t marry, leave for a trip, move into a new house or begin a new project on a Friday.

The number 13, meanwhile, has also been associated with trouble for centuries. The theories why that number is so bad include that there were 13 people at the Last Supper; that, in numerology, 12 is considered a number of completeness and 13 is therefore one past it; and that in Norse mythology, the god Loki caused mayhem as an uninvited 13th guest at a gathering. Some buildings even skip from the 12th to the 14th floors in the official naming.

So, you combine those two superstitions and you’ve got a double whammy. There’s even a name for the fear of Friday the 13th, paraskevidekatriaphobia. It was coined in the 1980s by Donald Dossey, a behavioral scientist from Asheville. The more straightforward fear of the number 13 by itself is called triskaidekaphobia.

Dossey, who died in 2016, told SAM back in 2009 that the symptoms of paraskevidekatriaphobia range from “a nagging sense of doom all the way to not getting out of bed that day,” and joked that once people learn how to pronounce the word, they are cured of it. He also joked that a Friday the 13th falling on a full moon in a month with a blue moon (two full moons in the same month) “is super-duper unlucky.”

The next full moon on a Friday the 13th will be Aug. 13, 2049.

From History.com, one reason Friday the 13th may be unlucky. On Oct. 13, 1307, King Philip IV of France ordered hundreds of the Knights Templar arrested. The knights were a powerful and wealthy religious and military order that was formed in the 12th century to defend the Holy Land. The knights were jailed on various charges, and some were executed. Many believe that the real reason that King Philip had the knights arrested was to confiscate their money.

Also, on Friday the 13th:

On Sept. 13, 1940, Buckingham Palace was damaged by Nazi bombing during the Blitzkrieg.

On Sept. 13, 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur died after being shot six days earlier.

Here is additional Friday the 13th trivia from timeanddate.com:

If Jan. 1 of a non-leap year is on Thursday, then there will be three Friday the 13ths that year, in February, March and November. The next time that will happen is 2026.

If Jan. 1 of a leap year falls on Sunday, there will be three Friday the 13ths that year, January, April, and July.

So happy Friday the 13th and please stay away from ladders, don’t break any mirrors—and if you see a penny, pick it up.

Mark your calendars now, the next Friday the 13th will be in October.

Hawthorne Road detourThe southbound lanes of Hawthorne Road will be detoured to the left and to the right onto Academy Street on Monday and Tuesday to remove trees for the City of Winston-Salem.