Ask SAM: The red wolf pups have names

Red wolf pups have names
The North Carolina Zoo has announced the names of six of the 12 red wolf pups born at the zoo in three litters between April 28 and 30. The pups, four females and two males, were born to Flint (father) and Sassy. These are their first pups.
The pups are Eno, Harper, Pearl, Warrior, Fisher, and Catawba. The names are based on rivers in the Southeast where red wolves, which are critically endangered, used to roam.
There were more than 6,500 votes cast.
The names of the other pups will be announced soon.
Q: What is the status of the Old Salisbury Road closure between Brewer Road and Gyro Drive? The road has been closed for months. When do they expect to have it open again?
P.S.
Answer: It’s going to be a while. There’s a lot of planning work that has to go into the project. In late March, city transportation officials discovered that a portion of the road was badly damaged and had to be closed until repairs could be made. Keith Huff, the director of field operations for the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, gave us an update on the progress.
“Right now we have requested funding from council to start this capital repair, and have received funding for a design.
“Staff is currently in the process of selecting a consultant to perform surveying, geotechnical, permitting and design services for the repair.
“This said, it can be a year or more before we can complete the design and make the repairs to get the road open. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
Q: Why don’t police enforce traffic blocking intersections? It is unlawful for traffic to block intersections, yet this occurs on a daily basis at many intersections such as Hanes Mall at Stratford Road and Stratford Road at the Interstate-40 West onramp, causing traffic with green left turn arrows being unable to move. Apparently, some drivers are more interested in getting through the intersection than obeying traffic regulation and causing backups. Why don’t police ticket these offenders so traffic moves quickly according to the traffic signals?
V.M.
Answer: In some cases it’s not illegal. Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, explains how this works.
“It is not unlawful to enter the intersection on a green or yellow light. If a vehicle enters the intersection on a green or yellow light, then becomes "stuck" in the intersection with vehicles in front of them, they still have the right of way to that intersection until they clear the intersection. Again, this is only as long as they initially entered the intersection on a green or yellow light in their direction of travel.
“This is why police do not enforce traffic blocking intersections, under these specific terms.
“If the blocking of traffic at an intersection is intentional, not involving an obstruction of traffic already in their path, and their intent is to disrupt the flow of traffic; this would be a violation of the law.
“Proper driving etiquette in the described situation, even when you have a green light for you to enter the intersection, would be to wait at the stop bar until obstructing traffic is clear, then proceed through providing that your signal is still green.”
