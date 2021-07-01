Ask SAM: The red wolf pups have names

“Staff is currently in the process of selecting a consultant to perform surveying, geotechnical, permitting and design services for the repair.

“This said, it can be a year or more before we can complete the design and make the repairs to get the road open. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Q: Why don’t police enforce traffic blocking intersections? It is unlawful for traffic to block intersections, yet this occurs on a daily basis at many intersections such as Hanes Mall at Stratford Road and Stratford Road at the Interstate-40 West onramp, causing traffic with green left turn arrows being unable to move. Apparently, some drivers are more interested in getting through the intersection than obeying traffic regulation and causing backups. Why don’t police ticket these offenders so traffic moves quickly according to the traffic signals?

V.M.

Answer: In some cases it’s not illegal. Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, explains how this works.