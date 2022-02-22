Ask SAM: The U.S. 52 ramp onto Salem Parkway is filled with potholes. When will they be fixed?

Q: The exit ramp from U.S. 52 south onto Salem Parkway east in need of repair. The potholes are atrocious. When will the exit be repaired and resurfaced?

M.B.

Answer: John Rhyne, the division maintenance engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County, said that the DOT is aware of the problems at the interchange.

“Last fall the department had a contractor repair all the holes and cracks in the ramps at that time. We will take another look and see what additional holes have developed through the winter and get those addressed.

“Additionally, we are aware of the rough nature of the transition onto and off of U.S. 52 under Salem Parkway. As the weather warms up into spring, we plan to pave under the bridge on the concrete that is exposed and enhance the pavement transition there.

“The steep nature of these ramps and issues with getting materials to bond to concrete has created a lot of maintenance challenges here and we continue to try and find solutions to improve the situation,” Rhyne said.