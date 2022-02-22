Ask SAM: The U.S. 52 ramp onto Salem Parkway is filled with potholes. When will they be fixed?

Q: The exit ramp from U.S. 52 south onto Salem Parkway east in need of repair. The potholes are atrocious. When will the exit be repaired and resurfaced?
M.B.
Answer: John Rhyne, the division maintenance engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County, said that the DOT is aware of the problems at the interchange.
“Last fall the department had a contractor repair all the holes and cracks in the ramps at that time. We will take another look and see what additional holes have developed through the winter and get those addressed.
“Additionally, we are aware of the rough nature of the transition onto and off of U.S. 52 under Salem Parkway. As the weather warms up into spring, we plan to pave under the bridge on the concrete that is exposed and enhance the pavement transition there.
“The steep nature of these ramps and issues with getting materials to bond to concrete has created a lot of maintenance challenges here and we continue to try and find solutions to improve the situation,” Rhyne said.
Q: TurboTax advises it cannot transmit NC tax returns because the state doesn't have its forms ready. Is this the case for all tax preparers? News stations are reporting that the filing date has been moved, again, to Feb. 28. The state advises that the date a form is transmitted will still be used as the transmission date, but if the state is not accepting any tax returns, and e-filings can't be transmitted, how can e-filings be accepted?
T.T.
Answer: The forms are ready and several e-filing software programs are available with more being approved.
Donna-maria Harris, the public affairs director for the N.C. Department of Revenue, explained what’s going on with tax forms.
“As shown on our website, the Department has approved many software products, Harris said. “Once a product has been approved and the software provider provides the ability to submit, the filer (i.e. taxpayer or tax preparer) may submit their state forms. The early submissions will be considered as filed on the date transmitted, even though the submission will not be acknowledged until the state opens the week of February 28.”
For more information, go to www.ncdor.gov and click on What to Expect for Tax Season 2022.
Q: Where is Katie Nordeen of Fox8 News? I haven't seen her in a few months.
M.W.
Answer: Congratulations are in order for Nordeen, who is out on maternity leave.
Jim Himes, the vice president and general manager of FOX8, said that Nordeen and her husband welcomed their new daughter in late December.
Josephine Clara weighed in at 9 pounds and 8 ounces.
Mom, Dad and her two older sisters are doing great and happy to have Jo home.
VFW honor guard needs volunteers
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Honor Guard needs volunteers to help render military honors for deceased veterans from all branches of the military.
The honor guard is also very active with color guard missions at schools, churches, retirement centers, and other civic events.
Uniforms and transportation are provided.
Members must be honorably discharged from military service.
For more information or to volunteer, call Cliff Harris, the quartermaster, at 336-403-8756, or email clifhar@windstream.net.
