Ask SAM: The wetlands on Reynolda Road appear to be overgrown. What's being done to fix it?

Q: Once again this year, an aggressive vegetation is spreading over the Poindexter Wildlife and Nature Preserve wetlands on Reynolda Road. I am concerned about the eventual fate of the turtles and other aquatic life. Is this a danger to them and are they in peril?

W.G.

Answer: William Royston, the director of the Recreation and Parks Department for the City of Winston-Salem, which oversees the wetlands, said that the department is working on a plan for the wetlands.

“We are aware of this and are working with a consultant to figure out best practices to remove many of the plants. There is a preferred method of removing the plants so they don’t drop seeds when removed.

"It is a priority for us as we want to remain good stewards of our park land and open space,” Royston said.

Q: Are there any plans for the city to landscape the median on Reynolda Road in front of Maple Springs United Methodist Church?

F.T.

Answer: Keith Finch, the director of vegetation management for the City of Winston-Salem, took a look at the median.

“This was not on our list for this year. However, after looking at it, it looks very bad. We will try to add some plantings this winter.”

Upcoming shredding events

Girl Scout Troop 40047 will sponsor a community shredding event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the G. Galloway Reynolds Community Center, 131 Lucy Lane, Lewisville, enter from Shallowford Road. Shamrock Shredding will provide secure onsite document destruction for a suggested donation of $5 per box or bag. Proceeds will be used by the Girl Scouts to fund service projects in their community. For more information, call the troop leader at 336-926-6911.

Hopewell Moravian Church will have a shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25 at the Griffith Volunteer Fire Department, 5190 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. A $5 per bag or box donation is suggested.

Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will have a community shred day from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17. Shamrock Shredding will be shredding documents onsite in the church parking lot. Donations of $5 per file box or bag are requested. Paper only; no plastic or non-paper trash will be accepted. Proceeds will benefit local youth and family ministries.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have a paper shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8. A donation of $5 per box would be appreciated. Bags and file boxes only. All proceeds will go toward local mission opportunities.

Trinity Moravian Church, 220 E. Sprague St., Winston-Salem, will hold a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15th. A $5 per box or a donation is appreciated.

If your group is planning a shredding event and you want to be included on the list, you can email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mail it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

