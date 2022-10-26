Ask SAM: The year is winding down. What documents should I keep and what should I throw away?

Q: With the year winding down, I was wondering how long I should keep important documents. I’m running out of room and need to start throwing some of the old ones away.

M.B.

Answer: Different documents should be held for different lengths of time. Here are some recommendations from the Internal Revenue Service and Better Business Bureau.

“Generally, you must keep your records that support an item of income, deduction or credit shown on your tax return until the period of limitations for that tax return runs out,” the IRS says.

Keep records for three years unless you don’t report income that’s more than 25% of the gross income that you reported. Keep those records for six years.

If you don’t file a return or you file a fraudulent return keep the records permanently.

Lechelle Yates of the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina provided information about the retention of other types of documents.

Keep these records permanently:

* Major financial records.

* Birth and death certificates.

* Social Security cards.

* Marriage licenses.

* Divorce papers.

* Military discharge documents.

* Life insurance policies.

* Wills and living wills.

Keep the following documents for one year:

* Regular statements, pay stubs.

* Keep either a digital or hard copy of your monthly bank and credit card statements for the last year.

* You should also hold on to pay stubs so that you can use them to verify the accuracy of your Form W-2 when tax season arrives and receipts for large purchases.

* The Federal Trade Commission suggests holding on to your paid medical bills for a year before throwing the bills away.

The BBB recommends keeping documents that support the information that you provided on your tax return for three to seven years.

They also recommend keeping brokerage statements, tuition payments and charitable donation receipts for three to seven years.

The BBB also recommends keeping utility bills, and bank deposits and withdrawals for a month until you can verify that the transactions have cleared.

Tax preparation volunteers needed

The AARP Tax-Aide program does free individual federal and state tax returns during tax season.

Volunteers are needed to prepare the returns. Volunteers should be computer proficient, have good communication/interpersonal abilities, be detail oriented, and have a willingness to learn.

Volunteers are also needed to schedule appointments and to verify identification and taxpayer information before assignment to a tax preparer. Training is required, and tax preparers must pass an exam to be certified.

To complete an application, go to www.aarp.org/taxaide and click on the Become a Volunteer button.

AARP Tax-Aide volunteers must be vaccinated for COVID-19.

For more information, call Paul McElroy at 336-955-1062 or Andy Surasky at 336-777-6189. Leave a message with your name, phone number and the reason you are calling.