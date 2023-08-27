Q: Allegacy federal Credit Union has a medical professionals program that offers attractive benefits including reduced rate mortgages. If you go to the bottom of the buy-a-home page, in the last line of the disclosures, you will see that they define “Medical Professional” as only “physician, physician assistant, dentist, nurse practitioner and/or pharmacist.” The list doesn’t include nurses, LPNs, speech language pathologists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, dental hygienists, and others. I have family members in medical care who don’t qualify. Why does Allegacy have such a limited list of titles for this program? — J.D.

Answer: An Allegacy spokesperson responded to J.D.’s concerns about the mortgage program by email.

“Thank you for your question about Allegacy’s Medical Mortgage Program. As a credit union committed to our community’s wellbeing, we appreciate and respect your family’s devotion to the medical field.

“Allegacy’s Medical Mortgage Program is available to practicing physicians with employment contracts or practicing (i.e., resident, intern, fellows, registered pharmacists, physician assistants, nurse practitioner, RNBSN, medical professionals with PhDs, and dentists).

“While extensive, we recognize this does not cover every type of medical professional.

“We also have a 10/1 ARM program (without the medical criteria) that is a great choice for folks in other medical fields,” the spokesperson said.

Other mortgage lenders also offer the medical professional mortgage and most also limit the recipients to MDs, dentists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and residents, interns and fellows.

According to physicianmortgage.net, a website that matches potential mortgage applicants and lending institutions, the lenders that offer these loans may get slightly higher rates and fees than mortgages for other people. Another type of account such as a checking or savings may be required.

And why appeal to doctors? The lender gets “a future higher income earning client,” according to physicianmortgage.net.

Q: An NC State Highway Patrol helicopter with registration number N405NC spent a long time patrolling around downtown Winston-Salem, with a few excursions out to Country Club Road, Wake Forest, and Peters Creek Parkway near Interstate 40 on Aug. 19. What were they doing, and what does the NCSHP use its fleet of helicopters for generally? — R.B.

Answer: First Sgt. Christopher Knox, a spokesman for the patrol, said the helicopters were here to assist with an ongoing local law enforcement initiative that was being conducted by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and/or the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Knox declined to say what kind of operation they were here for specifically.

He explained the types of operations where the Highway Patrol uses its aircraft.

“The majority of the missions conducted each year are in support of partner agencies outside of the State Highway Patrol (i.e. emergency management, local law enforcement, federal law enforcement). Approximately 80%-85% of our missions are for these outside agencies that need aviation assets such as in searches for missing adults with cognitive disabilities/missing children,” Knox said.