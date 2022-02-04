Ask SAM: There aren't any snow make-up days on the WSFCS calendar

Q: Will WS/FCS students make up snow days this year? I cannot find any makeup days listed on the 2021-2022 school calendar.
Does the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School system have dates set aside this school year for make-up snow days? I don’t see them listed on the WSFCS calendar.
Answer: Brent Campbell, the chief marketing and communications officer for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, explained how snow days work this year:
“Due to COVID, state school calendar laws changed for this year and the state did not require/instruct calendars to include makeup day dates, instead they allowed 5 remote learning days, to be used any time at the district’s discretion.
Campbell said that the reason for the five days was probably flexibility. But, most people like to see specific dates for makeup days.
The WSFCS calendar includes more days than required. Currently, they can forgive the three snow days so far.
“However, the board may not and may want us to make them up. If they want us to make them up then the board would have to decide when, historically using any available teacher workdays, first, then adding to the end of the year or taking from spring break.
“We don’t have any potential makeup dates at this time or even know if/how many we will need to make them until much later this winter when the board can get a better look at how this winter impacted us and then decide the best route to use to ensure we meet the instructional hours requirements.”
Q: Wipes which are labeled as being disposable, cause 25% of sewage backups in Forsyth County. Has the county considered inviting other municipalities to start a class action lawsuit against the manufacturers who make this false claim?
M.R.
Answer” Several municipalities have sued the makers of wipes, with varying degrees of success. One of the most successful litigants is Charleston, S.C.
According to a Bloomberg magazine article from April 2021, the water management system of Charleston sued Kimberly Clark, the makers of Cottonelle 'flushable' wipes.
“Kimberly-Clark Corp. has reached a settlement over its so-called 'flushable' wipes that will include better labeling, manufacturing improvements and two years of testing — a win for U.S. cities and counties that say the products have sparked a rise in costly sewer blockages.
“As part of the proposed settlement with the water management system of Charleston, South Carolina, the maker of Scott toilet paper has agreed that its Cottonelle wipes labeled as 'flushable' will meet the wastewater industry’s standards by May 2022. The lawsuit against Kimberly-Clark and other wipes manufacturers and retailers accuses the companies of selling 'flushable' products that fail to disintegrate like toilet paper,” according to the article.
Gale Ketteler, the public information officer for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, said, “Public education is so important to combat the marketing.
“As the lawsuits point out, 'flushable' is basically false advertising. While you can technically flush them, you shouldn’t. As for labelling them biodegradable, even facial tissue (e.g. 'kleenex') should not be flushed because it doesn’t disintegrate immediately like TP.
“Throw them in the trash instead.”
