Ask SAM: There aren't any snow make-up days on the WSFCS calendar

“We don’t have any potential makeup dates at this time or even know if/how many we will need to make them until much later this winter when the board can get a better look at how this winter impacted us and then decide the best route to use to ensure we meet the instructional hours requirements.”

Q: Wipes which are labeled as being disposable, cause 25% of sewage backups in Forsyth County. Has the county considered inviting other municipalities to start a class action lawsuit against the manufacturers who make this false claim?

M.R.

Answer” Several municipalities have sued the makers of wipes, with varying degrees of success. One of the most successful litigants is Charleston, S.C.

According to a Bloomberg magazine article from April 2021, the water management system of Charleston sued Kimberly Clark, the makers of Cottonelle 'flushable' wipes.

“Kimberly-Clark Corp. has reached a settlement over its so-called 'flushable' wipes that will include better labeling, manufacturing improvements and two years of testing — a win for U.S. cities and counties that say the products have sparked a rise in costly sewer blockages.