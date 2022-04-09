Ask SAM: There's a lot of trash around Hanes Mall Boulevard and I-40

Q: Panhandlers continue to leave their trash and garbage at the intersection of Interstate 40 and Hanes Mall Boulevard. There is also a makeshift plastic flower memorial in that area which has been there for weeks. Is there an ordinance to keep this from reoccurring, and if so, how is it being enforced?

C.G.

Answer: “It’s a perpetual problem,” said George Stilphen, the coordinator of Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful.

He said that litter sometimes piles up around where people are standing. There is also the problem of people throwing trash out of their cars while waiting at stoplights.

Stilphen said that city mowing crews pick up the litter before mowing.

A crew will check the area and clean up the trash, he said.

Is there a law against littering? The answer is yes. There is a city ordinance and a state law against littering.

Winston-Salem City Ordinance Section 62-8 (b) states that it is unlawful to throw trash or garbage down on public property, streets, alleys, public park or recreation area.

N.C. General Statute 14-399 states that it is illegal to throw trash or garbage on public property or private property you do not own.

If you throw 15 pounds or less of trash on public property you may be found guilty of a Class 3 misdemeanor. The punishment is a fine of between $250 and $1,000. You may also have to perform eight to 24 hours of community service, usually picking up trash.

The fines and punishment increase with the amount of trash thrown out.

In order for a law enforcement officer to issue a littering citation, they would have to see the person throw out trash.

There are ways, however, you can report people leaving trash where they shouldn’t.

The N.C. Department of Transportation has a program called Swat-a-Litterbug. It is available as an app you can download to your smart phone. You can also make a report online from a computer or by calling 800-331-5864.

After it has been reported, “upon receipt of the reported information, NCDOT will mail the registered owner of the vehicle that was reported a formal notification, signed by the N.C. State Highway Patrol, that informs them about the littering offense, the penalties of littering and urges them to help keep North Carolina clean,” the Swat-A-Litterbug websites states.

Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful has several programs throughout the year to clean up streams, and other areas.

For more information about what you can do you clean up around Winston-Salem, go to the Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful page on the City of Winston-Salem's website (www.cityofws.org).

Earth Day youth art contest

The Piedmont Environmental Alliance will hold a youth art contest as part of its Earth Day celebration. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade can submit art or writing about why Earth Day is important to them.

Students must sign up on or before April 15. They can drop off their artwork at the PEA office, 426 Old Salem Road, Winston-Salem, or at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds on April 22.

The Earth Day Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Admission is free.

For more information, go to www.peanc.org/EDF.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

