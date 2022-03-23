Ask SAM: There's a purple streetlight in our neighborhood. How do we report it?

Q: How do we go about having one of those purple streetlights replaced? There is one that lights up the entire end of our street with a purple-colored glow. It has been like this for at least a year, maybe longer, and it makes this part of our neighborhood appear not just eerie but also extremely unattractive.

J.A.

Answer: The streetlights glow a purple color due to a manufacturing flaw. Duke Energy is replacing them as they find them or they are reported.

The manufacturer is covering the cost.

There are several ways to report a light that needs to be replaced, according to Jimmy Flythe, the central region director of government and community relations for Duke Energy Carolinas.

He recommends customers go to duke-energy.com/outages and click the "Request a light repair" link. Once you choose your location, you'll get a map that can be searched by address. Click on the light in question to request service.

"Customers can also call us at 800-777-9898 to report the problem," said Flythe.

Q: I was sick in January with COVID type symptoms. My husband and I went to the drive-thru COVID testing site at Hanes Mall. Fortunately, we were both negative. Now, Novant is billing each of us for a "nurse visit" at the testing site. This is what Novant told me after I contacted them about the bill. Our Medicare paid for all but the "nurse visit."

I never saw anything that said the test itself would be covered, but you'll have to pay some sort of office visit, or nurse visit.

J.B.

Answer: A spokesperson for Novant Health suggested that you contact your insurance provider to find out what your policy covers.

Here is an explanation from NovantHealth.org about the cost of COVID tests:

“The cost of a diagnostic COVID-19 cost can vary based on a wide range of factors that are unique to each individual patient.

“For instance, your insurance plan might only cover the cost of a test if you are experiencing symptoms and have had a known exposure, but not if you are getting tested for travel.

"Your plan may also include a deductible or copayment even if testing is covered.

“We encourage you to check with your insurance provider to better understand the out-of-pocket costs you may incur. Novant Health covers the testing fee for those who are uninsured."

Novant has staff members who can help you understand your bill and if financial aid might be available.

For more information, call 888-277-3901 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or leave a message after hours.

Q: The cover is missing from the storm drain at the corner of Amelia Road and Enfield Drive in Bethania. I don't think it is a hazard for vehicles but, when walking, somebody's foot could fall in and get stuck.

S.C.

Answer: Gale Ketteler, the public information officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, said that “All requests for any city services, including our water and sewer customers across Forsyth County, must be routed through City Link to ensure appropriate response and tracking."

To contact City Link with a question, request, complaint or compliment:

• Call 311 within city limits or 336-727-8000 from anywhere

• Use the Customer Portal pop-up on cityofws.org webpages

• Use the live chat speech bubble icon on cityofws.org webpages

• Download the City Link 311 app on your mobile device

• Learn more at cityofws.org/citylink

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

