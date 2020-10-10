Ask SAM: These foods are dangerous for dogs

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Apple seeds are toxic to a dog, according to the Canine Journal, because they contain a natural chemical that releases cyanide when digested. “So, be sure to core and seed apples before you feed them to your dog.”

Corn on the cob can lead to intestinal blockage. The corn is digested, but the cob can get lodged in the small intestine and require surgery. And corn kernels can upset the digestive tract.

The seeds from persimmons or pits from peaches and plums can cause intestinal obstruction and inflammation of the intestine.

“You’ll want to make sure there aren’t any wild persimmon or other fruit trees that produce seeds growing in your backyard,” the Canine Journal advises. “If you notice your dog pooping all over the place, and see a bunch of seeds or pits in their waste, you’ll need to break out the saw and chop down some trees.”

The leaves from potatoes, rhubarbs and tomatoes contain oxalates, which can be dangerous to pets.