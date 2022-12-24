Ask SAM: These Winston-Salem restaurants will be open Christmas Day.

Christmas Restaurants

Here is a list of restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day:

*East China, 216 Summit Square Blvd., Winston-Salem, will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The regular menu will be available, no lunch specials. 336-377-9191

*Grandma Ruby’s Country Cookin’ , Winston-Salem, 6110 University Parkway, Winston-Salem, will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. breakfast and other menu items will be served. 336-377-9227.

*Sir Winston Wine Loft & Restaurant, 104 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem, in the Hotel Indigo, will be open. Reservations are not required.

*The Katharine Brasserie and Bar, 51 E. Fourth St., Winston-Salem, Breakfast will be served from 7 to 10 a.m., and brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be no dinner service. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling, 336-761-0203.

*Downtown Thai & Pho, 271 W. Fourth St. Winston-Salem, will be open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and then from 5 to 10 p.m.

*Nawab Indian Cuisine, 129 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem, will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 5 to 10 p.m.

Q: Will NORAD track Santa Claus this year?

B.H.

Answer: Yes, in addition to looking for potential threats to the United States from the air, the men and women of NORAD-the North American Aerospace Defense Command-will be tracking the jolly old man again this year. This will be the 67th year that NORAD has tracked Santa. Here’s some background on the annual fun.

NORAD has been keeping track of St. Nick since before there was a NORAD.

The air defense group uses satellites, radar and a ground-based sensor system to monitor the North American airspace for signs of rockets, missiles, planes-anything that flies.

The tradition of Santa-watching started with NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command, or CONAD, back in 1955, when, according to NORAD’s website, “A Colorado Springs-based Sears Roebuck & Co. advertisement for children to call Santa misprinted the telephone number.”

Instead of reaching Santa, the phone number put kids through to the CONAD commander-in-chief’s operations hotline. The operations director at the time, Col. Harry Shoup, had his staff check the radar for indications of Santa making his way south from the North Pole. Children who called were given updates on his location, and a tradition was born. NORAD replaced CONAD in 1958 and took over the tradition. Shoup, who died in 2009, was designated “NORAD’s First Santa Tracker.”

Here are some questions and answers about tracking Santa from the NORADSanta.org website:

“What route does Santa travel?”

“Santa usually starts at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean and travels west. So, historically, Santa visits the South Pacific first, then New Zealand and Australia. After that, he shoots up to Japan, over to Asia, across to Africa, then onto Western Europe, Canada, the United States, Mexico and Central and South America. Keep in mind, Santa’s route can be affected by weather, so it’s really unpredictable. NORAD coordinates with Santa’s Elf Launch Staff to confirm his launch time, but from that point on, Santa calls the shots. We just track him! “

No government money is used for the Santa-tracking operation, according to NORAD’s website. Tracking Santa is made possible by volunteers and corporate sponsors. The tracking headquarters is Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado.

Tracking Santa 2022 began Dec. 1 at www.noradsanta.org and includes a countdown until Santa and his reindeer lift-off on Dec. 24 to begin their annual rounds to deliver gifts to children around the world.