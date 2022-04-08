Ask SAM: Tinted windows seem darker

Q: It seems like car windows are getting tinted darker and darker. Are the inspection stations checking to see if they are legal? Seems like this would be a problem for law enforcement not being able to see inside a pulled over car.

Answer: The amount of window tinting is governed by state law.

N.C. General Statute 20-127 states that the “total light transmission of the tinted window shall be at least thirty-five percent (35%).”

A light source that is approved by the commissioner of motor vehicles is required to be used to test the tinting.

The maximum reflectance is 20%.

Window tinting is checked during the annual car inspection.

The tinting also cannot be red, yellow, or amber.

A spokesperson for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles said, “DMV does not maintain inspection station reports detailing tinted windows. Inspection stations are only required to report pass or fail without details.”

Q: Does the Village of Clemmons have a noise ordinance? Our neighbors across the street have started an outdoor construction project. Two days in a row there has been heavy equipment, including back up horns and the corresponding construction (and destruction) noise starting at 7:15 a.m. I was surprised that this was done in a small quiet residential neighborhood.

Answer: The Village of Clemmons is governed by the Forsyth County noise ordinance, according to Michael Gunnell, the village manager.

Damon Sanders-Pratt, an assistant county manager, said that the county ordinance “doesn’t specifically reference what constitutes construction noise violations.”

Section 15-1(a) says, "the production or emission of noise, amplified speech, music, or other sounds that disturb or frighten individuals and is detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of any individual and the peace and dignity of the county is prohibited."

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigates noise ordinance complaints and violations in Clemmons.

Remember to call before you dig

Now that spring is here many people will begin working in their yards. There are flowers and vegetables to be planted.

Before you start digging, call 811 to have underground service lines located, otherwise you may find your cable TV line or other service line in several pieces and no service.

The locating service is free,and it's the law.

Call between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, go to nc811.org.

Mulch available beginning Friday

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities will have its annual free leaf mulch pickup.

The mulch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15, 16, 23, 30, and May 7 at the Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility, 180 Northstar Drive in the Forum 52 Business Park off Forum Parkway in Rural Hall.

"All loads must be fully covered before leaving the site. If you do not bring a tarp or cover, your vehicle will not be loaded," said the division.

