Ask SAM: Tips about third party car warranties

SAM has heard from readers recently who are getting calls about buying a warranty for their cars.

And those readers are right to be worried: Such calls are often used by scammers to get personal information.

The Federal Communications Commission offers these tips to avoid being scammed by "car warranty" offers:

Don't give the caller any personal information unless you can verify you are dealing directly with a legitimate company that you have an established business relationship with. "Telephone scammers are good at what they do and may imply that they work for a company you trust," according to the FCC.

"If you have caller ID, screen all incoming calls. Legitimate telemarketers are required to transmit or display their phone number and the name and/or the phone number of the company they're representing," according to the FCC.

The display must include a phone number that you can call during regular business hours to ask that the company no longer call you.

"Be cautious. Even if the number appears to be authentic, criminals engage in caller ID "spoofing," using technology to disguise their identity. It's best not to answer a call at all, or if you do, to hang up immediately.

Do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with "Yes." A scammer may record that answer and use it fraudulently to make it sound like you have agreed to a "deal" they are offering.

If a call comes from someone claiming to represent a company you deal with, hang up and call the phone number on your billing statement, not the number that just called you.

If you answer a call or recording that asks you to hit a button to stop getting the calls, just hang up. "Scammers often use this trick to identify potential targets," the FCC warns.

Check with your phone company to see if they have any call-blocking tools or apps that you can download to your mobile device to block unwanted calls.

Be sure you are registered with the Do Not Call List (www.donotcall.gov), since legitimate telemarketers consult that list to avoid calling people who don't want to be called, and then you will know the odds are stronger the caller is not legitimate.

Q: I noticed that a lot of places are charging a fee for using a credit card. Can they do that?

C.P.

Answer: Yes, merchants can charge a fee for using credit cards.

"Businesses are charged a processing charge by their credit-card processing company for accepting the credit card," said a spokesperson for the N.C. Retail Merchants Association.

"The average credit-card processing fees range from about 1.3% to 4%, plus the payment processor's cut, which can vary depending on the processor.

"To process credit card payments, merchants must pay interchange fees, assessment fees, and processing fees. There is not a federal or state law prohibiting the ice cream eatery from charging the surcharge which is similar in nature to a gas station charging you a lesser price per gallon for cash versus credit.

"However, businesses must process credit cards in accordance with their merchant processing agreement with Visa/Mastercard/American Express which may or may not restrict these charges."