Ask SAM: Tree trimming in the Polo Road area looks terrible

Q: Can the city of Winston-Salem try to put an end to this excessive tree butchering done by Duke Energy and Asplundh? I know lines must be cleared, but this is excessive wipe-out. As I rode down Polo Road recently, I saw what might resemble a "war zone.” Trees were either cut down or cut in half. The canopy has been massacred. It’s unsightly, unnecessary and basically an act of vandalism. I've not seen any North Carolina cities that allow this "excessive trimming" to be done; at least not to the extent I saw on Polo Road. Home owners must be livid. Can't Duke show a little respect to our residents?
— J.G.
Answer: Keith Finch, the director of vegetation management for the City of Winston-Salem, and Jimmy Flythe, the director, west region, Government and Community Relations for Duke Energy Carolinas, responded:
Keith Finch: "As requested, I looked at this area and saw that Asplundh is performing line clearance work for Duke Energy. From the city’s perspective, we are allowed to enforce a lot of control over contractor pruning inside the city limits when the contractor/s is pruning 'city' trees – trees within the city’s right of way. However, when the trees are outside of the city’s right of way, we have very little influence or control. In the case on Polo Road, those trees appear to be outside of the city’s right of way.
"We work closely with Asplundh when they work on 'city' trees and monitor their work to ensure they are making proper pruning cuts and only removing what is necessary to accomplish their goals. For circumstances that require excessive removal of vegetation, we ask them to remove the tree entirely to eliminate future problems and the unsightly and unhealthy part that is often left behind.
"In regards to this stretch on Polo Road, I did notice a number of improper pruning cuts on the trees and a few instances where the trees should have been removed entirely. However, on the other side of the equation, those trees should have never been planted under or near the overhead lines.
"We all want power and we all need trees, and, yes – we can enjoy both at the same time. Speaking for the city, we are getting better at looking long term and planting the proper tree for the space provided, paying special attention to the overhead lines. Have we made mistakes? Yes, and we are having to live with the results – trees that are too close to the overhead lines and requiring either constant maintenance or removal. Could Asplundh improve upon their pruning methods? I think they could. But, like the city, they are learning and improving as well. Things are getting better and I can only hope, through focused effort, they will continue to do so – on both sides."
Jimmy Flythe: "To provide reliable service and minimize power outages, it is important that we maintain trees and other vegetation along the lines that deliver electricity to our customers. While the trees that thrive in the Carolinas are a source of tremendous pride, they are also one of the main causes of power outages.
"Duke Energy works consistently to balance aesthetics with our goal to provide safe, reliable power to the households and businesses that depend on us. Trees that are close to power lines must be trimmed or cut down to help ensure they don’t cause power outages, and Duke Energy does much of this work proactively.
"These methods are based on widely accepted standards developed by the tree care industry and approved by the American National Standards Institute for tree care maintenance and operations. We work to trim trees at regular intervals and use a technique called directional pruning to direct tree growth away from power lines while promoting the health of the tree. Our contractors use these standards consistently across the state.
"We maintain easements so that we can maintain vegetation along our power lines, and our vegetation management team bases its practices on the voltage and type of line, as well as the type of vegetation and its proximity to the line. Trees and vegetation in this area were last trimmed in 2012, so we are removing 8 years of vegetation growth to reclaim appropriate clearances to help deliver reliable power to our customers. Our foresters will continue to work closely with the City of Winston-Salem foresters as this work progresses."
