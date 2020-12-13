Ask SAM: Tree trimming in the Polo Road area looks terrible

"We work closely with Asplundh when they work on 'city' trees and monitor their work to ensure they are making proper pruning cuts and only removing what is necessary to accomplish their goals. For circumstances that require excessive removal of vegetation, we ask them to remove the tree entirely to eliminate future problems and the unsightly and unhealthy part that is often left behind.

"In regards to this stretch on Polo Road, I did notice a number of improper pruning cuts on the trees and a few instances where the trees should have been removed entirely. However, on the other side of the equation, those trees should have never been planted under or near the overhead lines.

"We all want power and we all need trees, and, yes – we can enjoy both at the same time. Speaking for the city, we are getting better at looking long term and planting the proper tree for the space provided, paying special attention to the overhead lines. Have we made mistakes? Yes, and we are having to live with the results – trees that are too close to the overhead lines and requiring either constant maintenance or removal. Could Asplundh improve upon their pruning methods? I think they could. But, like the city, they are learning and improving as well. Things are getting better and I can only hope, through focused effort, they will continue to do so – on both sides."