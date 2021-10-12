Ask SAM: Trying to get an appointment for license renewal is difficult

Q: Why there is no way to get a driver’s license renewal appointment by telephone? I have tried for two weeks at the Yadkinville office and also the 919-715-7000 in Raleigh. The Yadkinville office line is always busy. At the Raleigh number, I held more than 30 minutes, only to be told that no one could take my call. They say go online. I wonder how people without computer knowledge can get a license. I want to get the REAL ID, but one must go in person to get the star.

B.L.

Answer: There have been reports for some time about long waits and delays for people trying to renew driver’s licenses.

John Brockwell, a communications officer for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, said that it may take a while to get through to a call center because of the high call volume that DMV is having currently.

“The best way to schedule an appointment is online at skiptheline.ncdot.gov. Appointments are available up to 90 days in advance and roll over each business day,” he said.

There are a few walk-in slots available at each DMV office, but there is not a way to know how long it will take to see an examiner. An appointment is the best way to get the renewal process completed.